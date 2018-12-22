The most beautiful places in Iceland Hallgrímskirkja in Reykjavík, Iceland. Dynjandi in Iceland. Kerlingarfjöll in Iceland. Jökulsárlón in Iceland. Kirkjufell in Iceland. Hofskirkja in Hof, Iceland. Hornstrandir Nature Reserve in Iceland. Reynisfjara in Iceland. Vatnajökull in Iceland. Seljalandsfoss in Iceland. The Strokkur geyser in Iceland. Skaftafellsjökull in Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland. The Haukadalur valley in Iceland. Húsavík, Iceland. Svartifoss in Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland. Jökulsárlón in Iceland. Vestrahorn in Iceland. Hveravellir Nature Reserve in Iceland. The Hekla volcano in Iceland. Hvítserkur in Iceland. Thingvellir National Park in Iceland. Fjaðrárgljúfur in Iceland. Goðafoss in Iceland. Glaumbær farm, Iceland. Landmannalaugar in Iceland. Látrabjarg in Iceland. The Westfjords in Iceland. Hraunfossar in Iceland. Arnarstapi, Iceland. The Reynisdrangar formations in Iceland. Skógafoss in Iceland. Gullfoss in Iceland. Öskjuvatn and Víti lakes in Iceland. Búðakirkja in Búðir, Iceland. Gljúfrafoss in Iceland. Kirkjufell in Iceland. The Grjótagjá cave in Iceland. Diamond Beach at Jökulsárlón in Iceland. Eyjafjörður near Akureyri, Iceland. Öxarárfoss in Thingvellir National Park, Iceland. Háifoss in Iceland. Kerið crater lake in Iceland. Seljalandsfoss in Iceland. Reynisfjara in Iceland. Skaftafellsjökull in Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland. Bruarfoss in Iceland. The Blue Lagoon in Iceland. The Westfjords in Iceland. Skógafoss in Iceland. Gatklettur at Hellnar Beach in Iceland. The turf farm at Laufás near Akureyri, Iceland. Svartifoss in Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland. Akranes, Iceland. Aldeyjarfoss in Iceland. Breiðavík, Iceland. Hvítserkur in Iceland. Vestrahorn in Iceland. Thórsmörk in Iceland. Dyrhólaey Peninsula, Iceland. Jökulsárlón in Iceland. Vík, Iceland. Dettifoss in Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland. The Reynisdrangar formations in Iceland. Thingvellir National Park in Iceland. Geysir in Iceland. Goðafoss in Iceland. Hofskirkja in Hof, Iceland. Hveravellir Nature Reserve in Iceland. Kirkjan Cave at Dimmuborgir, Iceland. Eldhraun, Iceland. Jökulsárlón in Iceland. Kirkjufell in Iceland. Grótta, Iceland. The Westfjords in Iceland. Djúpalónssandur on the Snæfellsnes Peninsula, Iceland. Kerið crater lake in Iceland. Dyrhólaey Peninsula, Iceland. Gullfoss in Iceland. Arnarstapi, Iceland. The Hljóðaklettar formations in Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland. Fjaðrárgljúfur, Iceland. The Askja caldera in Iceland. The Blue Lagoon in Iceland. Drangey Island, Iceland. Dynjandi in Iceland. Glymur in Iceland. The Harpa concert hall in Reykjavík, Iceland. Raufarhólshellir in Iceland. Svörtuloft on the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. Selfoss in Iceland. Heimaey, Iceland. Kirkjufell in Iceland. Hellnar, Iceland. Jökulsárlón in Iceland.

Ice and volcanic fire long ago sculpted Iceland into an otherworldly masterpiece, leaving behind a geological time capsule with all sorts of dramatic flourishes: Monstrous craters. Bright blue icebergs. Countless waterfalls. Even bubbling pits of earth spewing steam and sulfur.

This is why so many fantasy features have filmed here, including "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

It’s also a big reason tourism here has exploded. A record 2.2 million foreigners visited Iceland last year, up from 556,000 in 2011, according to the Icelandic Tourist Board.

