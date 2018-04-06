Cruise ship tours: Cruise & Maritime Voyages' Astoria

The world’s second oldest sea-going cruise ship (after the 1931-built Sea Cloud), the Madeira-registered Astoria operates on charter to U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages and French-based Rivages du Monde in European cruise service.
01 / 96
The world’s second oldest sea-going cruise ship (after the 1931-built Sea Cloud), the Madeira-registered Astoria operates on charter to U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages and French-based Rivages du Monde in European cruise service.
01 / 96
The 550-passenger Astoria originally was built in 1948 as the Stockholm. It now sails for Cruise & Maritime Voyages.
Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Looking for a cruise ship that oozes history? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a deck-by-deck look at the 550-passenger Astoria — the world's second oldest sea-going cruise vessel.

Originally built in 1948 as the Stockholm, the 70-year-old ship became a household name in 1956 after it collided with the Italian liner Andrea Doria off Nantucket, resulting in 52 deaths. Mortally wounded, the Andrea Doria rolled over and eventually sank in 240 feet of water. The Stockholm was repaired and continued operating. 

The incident with the Andrea Doria was just the beginning of a storied history. In 1960, Stockholm was sold to East Germany and renamed Volkerfreundschaft (“friendship between nations”), taking members of the Communist party on pleasure cruises until 1985, when it was laid up and offered for sale. When cruising “western” waters, the ship was notorious for its frequent asylum-seeking defectors.

Rebuilt in the 1990s by an Italian line, the vessel went on to sail for a long list of cruise companies. It currently operates on charter to U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages and French-based Rivages du Monde. 

Created by veteran travel writer and ship photographer Peter Knego, the Astoria photo tour is part of our ongoing series of cruise ship galleries. For an inside look at dozens of other passenger vessels sailing the world's oceans and rivers, click on the links below:

Adventure Canada: Ocean Endeavour 
AmaWaterways: AmaViolaAmaCerto 
American Cruise Lines: American Constellation  
American Queen Steamboat CompanyAmerican QueenAmerican Empress
Azamara Club Cruises: Azamara Quest  
Avalon Waterways: Avalon MyanmarAvalon VisionaryAvalon Passion
Carnival Cruise Line: Carnival Imagination; Carnival InspirationCarnival Miracleearly icons of the Carnival fleetCarnival Vista 
Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Solstice 
Celestyal Cruises: Celestyal Olympia
Costa Cruises: Costa DiademaCosta AtlanticaCosta Luminosa 
CroisiEurope: Elbe Princesse 
Cruise & Maritime Voyages: Discovery
Crystal Cruises: Crystal Symphony 
Cunard Line: Queen Mary 2 
Disney Cruise Line: Disney WonderDisney FantasyDisney MagicDisney Dream, Fantasy compared 
Emerald Waterways: Emerald Sky; Emerald Radiance 
Hapag-Lloyd: Europa 2 
Hebridean Island Cruises: Hebridean Princess 
Holland America Line: AmsterdamKoningsdamWesterdamRotterdam; Maasdam; Oosterdam  
Hurtigruten: MidnatsolLofotenNordstjernenFram; Trollfjord 
MSC Cruises: MSC Meraviglia 
Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian GetawayNorwegian EscapeNorwegian Sky; Norwegian Joy; Norwegian Bliss 
Oceania Cruises: NauticaSirenaMarina; Insignia 
Paul Gauguin Cruises: Paul Gauguin
P&O Cruises: Britannia
Princess Cruises: Regal PrincessDiamond Princessearly icons of the Princess fleetStar PrincessGolden Princess 
Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Seven Seas MarinerSeven Seas ExplorerSeven Seas Voyager; Seven Seas Navigator 
Royal Caribbean International: Quantum of the SeasAnthem of the SeasFreedom of the SeasHarmony of the Seas; Symphony of the Seas 
Scenic Cruises: Scenic GemScenic Sapphire 
Seabourn Cruise Line: Seabourn Encore
Silversea: Silver Galapagos; Silver CloudSilver Cloud (before 2017 makeover)Silver Muse 
Star Clippers:  Royal Clipper 
Tauck: InspireSavor; Emerald 
UnCruise Adventures: Safari Endeavour; Safari Voyager 
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection: S.S. Maria TheresaRiver Countess
Viking River Cruises: Viking SkirnirViking HerjaViking Hild 
Viking Ocean Cruises: Viking StarViking SeaViking Sky; Viking Sun  
Windstar Cruises: Star PrideStar BreezeWind Spirit

Retired ocean liners, cruise ships and yachts: SS RotterdamRoyal Yacht Britannia 
Theme galleries: 10 cruise ship suites that will blow your mindthe last of the great ocean linersship christenings with Queen Elizabeth IIRoyal ship christenings through the years9 most amazing megaships25 most beautiful cruise vessels 

USA TODAY Cruises:  The 25 most beautiful cruise vessels 

Countdown: The 25 most beautiful cruise vessels

No. 25: American Queen. American Queen Steamboat Company’s 3,707-gt, 436-passenger American Queen is not only the largest, most lavish riverboat of all time, it is a remarkably convincing avatar of those gingerbread-filigreed, high-fallutin’ steamboats of the Mark Twain era.
01 / 126
No. 25: American Queen. American Queen Steamboat Company’s 3,707-gt, 436-passenger American Queen is not only the largest, most lavish riverboat of all time, it is a remarkably convincing avatar of those gingerbread-filigreed, high-fallutin’ steamboats of the Mark Twain era.
01 / 126
<