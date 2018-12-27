People fell hard and fast for Lucas the Spider.

The big-eyed spider with the adorable, high-pitched voice burst onto YouTube in 2017 with super-short moments of a curious spider's life. Creator Joshua Slice, along with his nephew voicing the spider, grew the site to more than 2.7 million subscribers. Viewers were crazy-giddy when he announced the creation of a plush toy in May.

People waited longer than six months for the $20 plush to arrive. Some feared it wouldn't arrive in time for Christmas. Or they criticized the plush's craftsmanship, such as loose stitching or haphazard sewing.

But the biggest complaint by far was that Lucas the Spider didn't speak. His voice is half his appeal.

Lovers of Lucas the Spider fumed the plush toy was mute, clicked or sounded demonic.

We FINALLY get our 4 #LucasTheSpider plushies and they don't talk!! We paid HOW MUCH?! for defective merchandise from @teespring #NeverAgain I want a refund!! — Vanessa Staley 🐢 (@EndeavoringFam) December 24, 2018

So disappointed that my Lucas doesn't work right. The first 2 recordings sound okay but the 3rd one is hard to hear and the 4th one is completely garbled and sounds demonic. we waited for my months and it's defective @teespring #lucasthespider — techieguru (@techieguru) December 7, 2018

Dear @teespring

My Lucas is LITERALLY possessed.

No joke.

Waited 8 months and I get a satanic spider

Help

Thanks@TheLucasSpider@_LucasTheSpider#LucasTheSpider pic.twitter.com/gA8TT6AqTs — Cher (@Cherdav25) December 14, 2018

On its Facebook page, the creator of Lucas the Spider said:

"We understand there are some issues with the voice box. We've worked out a solution."

People were then instructed to email the makers of the plush toy, Teespring, at lucasthespider@teespring.com.

Many people reported on social media the company sent them another spider or instructed them to warm up Lucas the Spider. But even people mailed a second or third spider reported that spider's voice box didn't always work.

An email to Teespring was unanswered. Likewise, an attempt to reach the Lucas the Spider creator was unsuccessful.

A short-term fix

Some people reported the voice box began working after warming Lucas the Spider in a blanket or a heating pad for a few minutes. Lucas has four different phrases. Hear them in this Instagram post below:

Also, some people said that warming up the spider was only a temporary fix. He had to be warmed up again and again for his voice box to work.

WATCH: Lucas the Spider

