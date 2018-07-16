House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks with reporters during a news conference following a House Republican conference meeting June 26, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

House Speaker Paul Ryan criticized President Donald Trump's handling of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a strongly worded statement, the Wisconsin Republican blasted the president's apparent acceptance of Putin's denial that Russia had interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

"There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world," Ryan said.

Ryan continued: "The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally."

Trump appeared at a joint news conference with Putin, in which he accepted Putin's denials of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and talked of his hopes for warmer relations with Moscow.

