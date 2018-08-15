ALEXANDRIA, Va. – In a final appeal to a federal court jury in Paul Manafort’s financial fraud trial, prosecutors cast the former Trump campaign chairman as a serial “liar” in a years-long scheme to hide millions of dollars in 31 foreign bank accounts and obtain millions more in a series of fraudulent bank loans.

“Mr. Manafort lied to keep more money when he had it,” prosecutor Greg Andres began in the government’s closing argument Wednesday. “And he lied to get more money when he didn’t.”

Flashing excerpts from a detailed paper trail unearthed by investigators in the case, Andres highlighted bank loan applications and financial ledgers used to secure more than $20 million in loans as “littered with lies.”

He called the jury’s attention to one 2016 application for $16 million in loans in which Manafort allegedly over-stated his income by $4 million during a year when his political consulting business earned no money.

“If you have any doubt whether Mr. Manafort is guilty of bank fraud, look at this exhibit,” Andres said, referring to the inflated income submitted to the Federal Savings Bank in Chicago.

As part of a separate scheme, Andres said Manafort used the 31 bank accounts based in Cyprus, the Grenadines and the United Kingdom to shield more than $15.5 million from tax authorities.

Andres said the money was later funneled to the U.S., to finance the purchases of homes, luxury cars and racks of custom clothes, propping up a stunningly extravagant lifestyle.

“Mr. Manafort lied on his tax returns not for one year, but for five,” Andres said from a podium facing the jury.

“He lied to his bookkeepers and he lied to his tax accountants to evade taxes,” the prosecutor said in a packed courtroom.

“We’re not in this courtroom not because Mr. Manafort is wealthy,” Andres said. “We are in this courtroom today because Mr. Manafort filed false tax returns.”

Manafort showed no emotion as Andres pressed his case. His wife, Kathleen, was seated in her usual spot in the first row of the gallery appearing to follow the argument closely.

If convicted, Manafort could serve the rest of his life in prison.

Manafort’s attorneys, who rested their case without calling any witnesses, are expected to present their final argument later Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com