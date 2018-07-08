GTY 997147078 A CLJ POL USA VA
Paul Manafort poses for a mugshot photo at the Alexandria Detention Center in Alexandria, Virgina.
Alexandria Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Paul Manafort’s business partner on Tuesday outlined an elaborate operation the two structured in Cyprus to use shell companies to secretly accept millions of dollars for their work in Ukraine. Much of the money was later routed to the U.S.

Rick Gates, during his second day of testimony in Manafort’s bank and tax fraud trial, told a federal court that the former Trump campaign chairman engaged a Cypriot law firm and assigned members of that firm as ghost directors of the shell companies to hide Manafort’s association with the entities.

The law firm’s director was known to Manafort and Gates as “Doctor K,” who also assisted in setting up a web of bank accounts in Cyprus, which were later tapped to pay construction contractors, custom tailors and other vendors to support Manafort’s lavish lifestyle in the U.S., Gates said.

Gates testified that “Doctor K” schooled them on how to shield their operations from scrutiny so that the money could not be tracked by tax authorities.

At Manafort’s direction, Gates testified that their firm’s own bookkeepers were not told of the accounts or the millions of dollars that passed through them.

Often, Gates said Tuesday, he would create phony invoice documents to wire payments to the U.S. to settle Manafort’s personal accounts.

“Mr. Manafort said we did not have to notify (the bookkeeper) of the payments,” Gates said.

Gates, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and lying to the FBI in exchange for his testimony, has taken jurors inside Manafort’s far-flung political operation in the most damning testimony against his former boss so far.

At various points in Gates’ testimony, Manafort has sat at the defense table, arms crossed and glaring at his former top assistant.

Gates, meanwhile, has appeared to avoid eye contact, answering prosecutor Greg Andres’ questions in a spare but matter-of-fact manner.

The case against Manafort – 18 criminal counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiracy – is the first to be tried by special counsel Robert Mueller and focuses on Manafort's business dealings. It doesn't directly have to do with Manafort's work for President Donald Trump. 

A look at Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager
01 / 14
Paul Manafort makes his way through television cameras as he walks from Federal District Court in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2017. Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other counts.
02 / 14
Paul Manafort leaves U.S. District Court after pleading not guilty following his indictment on federal charges on Oct. 30, 2017 in Washington.
03 / 14
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort leaves federal court, Oct. 30, 2017 in Washington.
04 / 14
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, left, leaves his home in Alexandria, Va., on Oct. 30, 2017. A federal grand jury has charged Manafort and his business and campaign associate Rick Gates with 12 counts — including conspiracy, money laundering, failing to register as foreign agents, and making false statements.
05 / 14
Manafort takes in game four of the Major League Baseball American League Championship Series playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in New York on Oct. 17, 2017.
06 / 14
Manafort stands between Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during a walkthrough at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 21, 2016.
07 / 14
Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left on July 17, 2016.
08 / 14
Manafort is interviewed on the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena on July 17, 2016, in Cleveland.
09 / 14
Manafort speaks on the phone while touring the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena as final preparations continued on July 17, 2016, in Cleveland.
10 / 14
Manafort checks the podium before Trump's event at Trump SoHo Hotel on June 22, 2016, in New York City.
11 / 14
Manafort leaves the Four Seasons Hotel after a meeting with Trump and Republican donors on June 9, 2016, in New York City.
12 / 14
Manafort checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel on April 27, 2016, in Washington.
13 / 14
Manafort speaks with Ben Carson as they arrive for a Trump for President reception with guests during the Republican National Committee spring meeting at the Diplomat Resort on April 21, 2016, in Hollywood, Fla.
14 / 14
Manafort appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington on April 10, 2016.
