WASHINGTON – A federal judge set a tentative hearing for Jan. 25 to hear disputes about whether Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, breached his plea agreement by lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

But the hearing might not be needed. Defense lawyers said they need more time to evaluate five subject areas of allegations that prosecutors outlined Friday.

District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the prosecutors’ filing didn’t provide enough information yet for her to draw conclusions.

“It doesn’t provide me with sufficient information to enable me to make factual findings,” Jackson said.

Richard Westling, a defense lawyer representing Manafort, said a hearing might not be needed. But he said after receiving more information from the government Monday that more detailed information will be needed, along with a meeting with Manafort.

“We’ve been given some information,” Westling said. “We probably need more information to go back to our notes.”

Jackson set a schedule Monday for the defense to file their disputes on Jan. 7, for the government to reply Jan. 14 and for a potential hearing on Jan. 25. The goal for both sides informally is to finish before the Feb. 8 sentencing in another Manafort case in Virginia.

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018