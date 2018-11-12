WASHINGTON – A federal judge set a tentative hearing for Jan. 25 to hear disputes about whether Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, breached his plea agreement by lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

But the hearing might not be needed. Defense lawyers said they need more time to evaluate five subject areas of allegations that prosecutors outlined Friday.

District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the prosecutors’ filing didn’t provide enough information yet for her to draw conclusions.

“It doesn’t provide me with sufficient information to enable me to make factual findings,” Jackson said.

Richard Westling, a defense lawyer representing Manafort, said a hearing might not be needed. But he said after receiving more information from the government Monday that more detailed information will be needed, along with a meeting with Manafort.

“We’ve been given some information,” Westling said. “We probably need more information to go back to our notes.”

Jackson set a schedule Monday for the defense to file their disputes on Jan. 7, for the government to reply Jan. 14 and for a potential hearing on Jan. 25. The goal for both sides informally is to finish before the Feb. 8 sentencing in another Manafort case in Virginia.

Paul Manafort trial: Evidence turns to lavish lifestyle
01 / 15
A pin-striped suit owned by Paul Manafort from the House of Bijan. The expensive suit is one of many that is being used as evidence in the case against him.
02 / 15
Day 2 of the Paul Manafort trial saw his wardrobe being entered into evidence.
03 / 15
Here's one House of Bijan suit owned by Paul Manafort. The store is considered the most expensive menswear store in the world. Manafort's lavish attire is being used as evidence in the case against him.
04 / 15
Prosecutors said Manafort spent $1 million alone on suits, sport coats, shirts and jackets at Alan Couture in New York.
05 / 15
Every invoice, the store representatives testified, were paid by international wire transfers – some sending hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time.
06 / 15
Day 2 of the Paul Manafort trial saw his wardrobe being entered into evidence.
07 / 15
One suit from the House of Bijan that was owned by Paul Manafor
08 / 15
Day 2 of the Paul Manafort trial saw his wardrobe being entered into evidence.
09 / 15
Day 2 of the Paul Manafort trial saw his wardrobe being entered into evidence.
10 / 15
A jacket from the House of Bijan owned by Paul Manafort that was used as evidence in the trial against him.
11 / 15
Day 2 of the Paul Manafort trial saw his wardrobe being entered into evidence.
12 / 15
Maximilian Katzman, manager at Alan Couture, said Manafort was the only one of up to 50 regular clients who paid with international wire transfers.
13 / 15
Day 2 of the Paul Manafort trial saw his wardrobe being entered into evidence.
14 / 15
Day 2 of the Paul Manafort trial saw his wardrobe being entered into evidence.
15 / 15
Day 2 of the Paul Manafort trial saw his wardrobe being entered into evidence.