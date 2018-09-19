It's a traveler's nightmare: Showing up to board a flight that "doesn't exist."

That's what travel writer Erin Levi, 35, experienced after purchasing a $179 one-way flight to Paris with Level airlines for a friend's wedding a few weeks ago, she told ABC News.

After arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Sept. 9, she couldn't find her gate even though she had checked into her flight on the company's website hours earlier.

After speaking with an agent for OpenSkies, an airline operated by British Airways, she found out what was wrong. Level's Newark to Paris service had been delayed until Sept. 18. Levi says she wasn't notified and the information did not appear on the company's website.

"I've traveled to over 40 countries – even on a handwritten ticket to Uzbekistan – and this has never happened before," Levi said, adding she had to purchase a last-minute seat with WOW airlines for $319.98.

Other Level customers told ABC they also never received emails saying their flights had been canceled. Others reported being handed a sheet of paper noting the cancellation at the airport.

Level is a low-cost unit started by IAG (International Airlines Group), which is the parent company of British Airways and Iberia.

In a statement to ABC, Level airlines' communications and marketing manager Hugo Trac said passengers affected by the delay were alerted via email, but apologized for any inconveniences.

The airline is also offering full refunds and re-bookings for alternate dates.

USA TODAY has reached out to Levi and representatives of Level airlines for comment.

More: Huge spelling mistake painted on Cathay Pacific plane

More: Tourists are stacking stones in Scotland and it's causing erosion

September's #avgeek photo gallery

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com