HOUSTON – A flight from Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport turned deadly for one passenger who suffered a "medical emergency" overnight.

United Airlines said the issue forced a Boston-bound flight to be diverted to Washington Dulles Airport in the Virginia suburbs of the nation's capital.

Staff on that flight noticed something was wrong mid-flight and alerted the pilot. The crew made the decision to divert and land at Dulles.

Passengers on the flight watched the episode unfold. Emergency crews were waiting on the ground at Dulles when the flight landed. Unfortunately, the passenger didn’t survive.

"We are saddened to learn that our customer passed away. We extend our sincerest condolences to their family," United Airlines said on a statement.

The rest of the passengers on the flight were put on a different aircraft and then flown to Boston.

No word on exactly what caused that passenger to pass away.

BY THE NUMBERS: The fleet and hubs of United Airlines

The fleet and hubs of United Airlines A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013. 01 / 42 A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013. 01 / 42

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com