President Donald Trump pulled John Brennan's security clearance, he said Wednesday, accusing the former CIA director in a statement of making "wild outbursts on the internet and television about this administration."

Brennan, an official under former President Barack Obama, has become one of Trump's most vocal critics over Russia: When Trump last month seemingly sided with President Vladamir Putin over U.S. intelligence officials on the subject of election interference, Brennan called the move "nothing short of treasonous."

On Wednesday, Brennan described the action as a "cost of speaking out" that should "worry all Americans."

Trump said other Obama-era officials' clearances remain under review.

Historic, they hope

Tuesday's primaries in four states positioned key female candidates to make history this fall. Here's who to watch, and where:

Minnesota : State Rep. Ilhan Omar, already America's first Somali-American legislator, who once lived in a refugee camp, looks ready to become the first such lawmaker in Congress as well. Her Minneapolis district, solidly blue, bodes well for a November win.

Connecticut : Jahana Hayes, 2016 National Teacher of the Year, would become her state's first black woman (and black Democrat) in Congress should she win in November.

: Jahana Hayes, 2016 National Teacher of the Year, would become her state's first black woman (and black Democrat) in Congress should she win in November. Vermont: Christine Hallquist won Democrats' nomination to become America's first transgender candidate for governor from a major party. She faces Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican.

Prosecutors: Manafort is a serial 'liar'

Jury deliberations begin Thursday morning in the trial of Paul Manafort, the ex-Trump campaign chief facing life in prison if found guilty on 18 counts of fraud and evasion. Swept up as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, Manafort was described as a serial "liar" who hid millions and took millions more through fraud, prosecutors said Wednesday in closing arguments. Manafort's attorney accused the government of "selective" prosecution.

Elsewhere in politics

