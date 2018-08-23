"They didn't come out of the campaign; they came from me."

So President Donald Trump told Fox News regarding payments his former attorney admitted to paying illegally in order to silence women from speaking of alleged affairs with Trump.

Trump's comments, set to air Thursday, further complicate already contradictory statements on payments to Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels. In April, Trump said he knew nothing about the $130,000 paid to Daniels, only to acknowledge the payment the next month.

In the Fox News interview set to air Thursday, Trump said he didn't know about the payments until after they were made. That contradicts audio from Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, of Trump discussing a payment and Cohen's claim that he acted at Trump's behest.

"Later on I knew," Trump told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt. "Later on I knew."

Trump, who only hires 'the best people': Don't hire my old lawyer

From our friends at The Short List: If you need a good lawyer, Michael Cohen is not your guy, according to President Donald Trump. After a jaw-dropping day of news that featured back-to-back legal blows in Paul Manafort's guilty verdict and Michael Cohen's guilty plea on Tuesday, Trump on Wednesday went after his ex-fixer and ex-personal attorney, whose guilty plea implicated his former boss in violating campaign finance laws over hush money payments. But those payments weren't illegal, Trump says, because they "came from me," not his campaign, the president told Fox News in an interview that will air Thursday. As for ex-campaign chair Manafort, who now faces up to 80 years in prison, Trump had a different tone: "Such respect for a brave man!"

Dems pounce on legal troubles tied to Trump

As legal woes threaten Trump and midterms near, Democrats see a new message: anti-corruption. Ethics will become a key pillar of Democrats' effort to take the House this fall, party leader Nancy Pelosi said, promising a check on Trump's "brazen corruption, cronyism and incompetence." Meanwhile, in the Senate, Democrats aim to use the legal downfalls of Manafort and Cohen as a reason to delay the confirmation vote of Trump's Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh. At least two Senators declined to meet with Kavanaugh in what Republicans called a desperate tactic.

Elsewhere in politics:

