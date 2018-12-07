We're willing to bet that however your Thursday has gone, you're having a better day than FBI agent Peter Strzok, who spent ten hours testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

Yes, really.

Peter Strzok is tired and so are we

From our friends at the Short List: Things got heated Thursday on Capitol Hill when FBI agent Peter Strzok — who had exchanged anti-Trump text messages with his co-worker girlfriend during the 2016 presidential election — testified about allegations of political bias within the Justice Department. Strzok's testimony before two House committees included several brusque exchanges, especially when he refused to answer some questions.

Strzok did say he wasn’t proud of the texts he sent about President Donald Trump to former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, but he vehemently denied that his political beliefs affected his work on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference or the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. For some Americans, Strzok has become the face of a “deep state” conspiracy within the federal government that has been working to undermine Trump. Democrats say Trump and House Republicans are using the allegations of bias to undermine Mueller's investigation.

Trump's opinion on Brexit and the 'Trump Baby'

After a chaotic NATO summit, President Donald Trump arrived Thursday in London to a country he described as being in "turmoil" over the state of its own government — and still, he came out swinging in a British tabloid interview Thursday.

In an interview with The Sun, the president said he had warned British Prime Minister Theresa May not to work toward a "soft-Brexit."

“I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me," he said.

He also noted that the "Trump Baby" balloon approved by London mayor and nemesis Sadiq Khan made him feel unwelcome in the country.

“I used to love London as a city. I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?" he said "I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London."

Elsewhere in politics

