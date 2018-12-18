Cruise ship tours: Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Escape The 4,248-passenger Norwegian Escape is Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever. The Norwegian Escape's top deck is home to the Aqua Park, a family-friendly fun zone billed as the largest of its kind at sea. The Norwegian Escape's Aqua Park features Free Fall, touted as the fastest water slide at sea, and another slide that takes inner tubes designed for two -- a first for Norwegian. Two passengers at a time can ride an inner tube down the to the right in this picture. The water slides on the Norwegian Escape extend over the sides of the ship. The Free Fall water slides on the Norwegian Escape kick off with a near vertical drop over the side of the ship. The water slide zone atop the Norwegian Escape includes a watery play area for children called the Kid's Aqua Park. The hub of the Norwegian Escape's top decks is its main pool area, located on Deck 16. Its layout differs from recent Norwegian ships, featuring a double-decker bar and more room for lounge chairs. In another new twist, the Norwegian Escape has two large outdoor screens overlooking the main pool on Deck 16. The Waves pool bar on Deck 17 overlooks the main pool. More lounge chairs line the sides of the ship on Deck 17. A large portion of the read part of the Norwegian Escape's top deck is devoted to the largest ropes course at sea. Passengers can walk 'The Plank' out over the side of the ship, eighteen decks above the sea. Passengers suit up in harnesses before climbing on to the ropes course on Deck 18. Under part of the ropes course on the Norwegian Escape is a nine-hole miniature golf course. Norwegian Escape also is home to first bocce ball court at sea. A full basketball court also is part of the sports zone at the back of the ship. Among the outdoor venues on Norwegian Escape is the first Margaritaville at sea. It's located near the main pool. As on the recently unveiled Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway, most of Norwegian Escape's interior public spaces are spread across Decks 6, 7 and 8. Le Bistro French Restaurant. Norwegian Escape boasts Norwegian Cruise Line's first craft beer-focused outpost, called the District Brew House The District Brew House offers 24 beers on tap as well as more than 50 in bottles. Headliners Comedy Club. The bar at the Headliners Comedy Club. The Norwegian Escape's main showroom, the Escape Theater, holds 900 passengers -- about 150 more than the main theaters on the Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway. Also new on the Norwegian Escape is the Supper Club, which offers dinner shows. The Supper Club has plush banquet seating. Mixx bar. Taste Dining Room. Savor Dining Room. The Manhattan Dining Room. New on Norwegian Escape is the Skyline Bar, located adjacent to the ship's casino on Deck 7 The Skyline Bar is located in space that is home to a disco on earlier Norwegian ships. Norwegian Escape has a large casino spread across Deck 7. The Escape Casino is larger than the casinos on Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway, spilling into space previously used for an Asian noodle bar. The view from O'Sheehan's. A popular meeting point on the ship is The Bar at the Atrium, located at the bottom of the ship's three-deck-high atrium near the Guest Services desk. The bar at O'Sheehan's. Like Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Escape is home to a lively pub called O'Sheehan's. O'Sheehan's has several pool tables along with other popular bar amusements. Skee-ball is among the attractions in a corner of the O'Sheehan's pub on Norwegian Escape. O'Sheehan's also is home two two bowling lanes. Another new concept for Norwegian on the Norwegian Escape is Food Republic, a casual eatery with a mix of cuisines including sushi available from four stations. food republic food republic The La Cucina Italian eatery found on previous Norwegian ship returns on Norwegian Escape on Deck 8. Also new on Norwegian Escape is Tobacco Road, a re-creation of a Miami landmark that closed in 2014. humidor Also new on the Norwegian Escape is The Cellars, A Michael Mondavi Wine Bar -- Norwegian's first wine bar at sea. The Cellars wine bar takes the place of the Ice Bar found on recent Norwegian ships. The Cellars will serve Mondavi wines by the glass in a stylish setting. The Norwegian Escape features celebrity chef's Jose Garces' first restaurant at sea, a Cuban eatery called Bayamo by Jose Garces. Located on Deck 8, Bayamo by Jose Garces is one of two eateries by the celebrity chef on the Norwegian Escape. Deck 8 also is home to the Pincho Tapas Bar by Jose Garces -- a first for Norwegian Cruise Line. Like the Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Escape has a large Teppanyaki restaurant on Deck 6. The aft portion of Deck 8 on the Norwegian Escape is home to a large duty free shopping area. Norwegian Escape is home to the first Lacoste boutique at sea. store x x x Norwegian Getaway offers more than a dozen full-service restaurants, including Brazilian-style steakhouse Moderno Churrascaria. The $20-a-person eatery's specialty is grilled and slow-roasted meats that are carved tableside by passadors. Adjacent to Moderno Churrascaria on Deck 8 is Cagney's Steakhouse, a Norwegian signature that costs $30 per person Just off the Norwegian Escape's main pool on Deck 16 is the casual Garden Cafe eatery. The Garden Cafe serves a wide range of cuisine from in a buffet setting. A Garden Cafe chef lines up desserts for dinnertime. At the back of Deck 16 is Norwegian Escape's casual buffet eatery, the Garden Cafe The Garden Cafe has its own bar area near the entrance from the main pool. The Chill Bar is incorporated into the first Margaritaville at sea. Hot tubs flank both sides of Spice H20. Located at the back of Deck 17 is Spice H2O, an adult-only outdoor retreat with lounge chairs, hot tubs and a waterfall grotto. Located on Deck 17, Entourage is a lounge on the Norwegian Escape dedicated exclusively to teens. Like other Norwegian ships, Norwegian Escape has an exclusive 'ship-within-a-ship' suite area called The Haven. The Haven's private, magrodome-covered pool area features lounge chairs and a private pool. The Haven also has two hot tubs. One of two indoor lounge areas found within The Haven on Norwegian Escape. The Haven has its own lounge and bar accessible only to passengers staying in a Haven suite. Among the more upscale accommodations on the Norwegian Escape are its 13 The Haven Spa Suites, which are part of the ship's exclusive Haven complex. Spa suites come with complimentary access to the Norwegian Escape's thermal spa area. Spa Suites have a hot tub built into the bedroom. Spa suites feature a large built-in armoire near the entrance. The Spa Suite armoire has room for hanging clothes and comes with an umbrella for passenger use. Spa suite bathrooms are large with double-faucet sinks and walk-in showers. Spa Suite bathrooms have a sleek, contemporary design. Norwegian Escape passengers will find free soft serve ice cream on Deck 16 inside the Garden Cafe. Located on Deck 16, the Norwegian Escape's Fitness Center has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean. In addition to cardio machines, the Fitness Center is loaded with Technogym equipment as well as free weights. A Mandara Spa is located on Norwegian Escape at the front of Deck 16. The Mandara Spa on the Norwegian Escape has 24 treatment rooms including two for couples. The Mandara Spa on the Norwegian Escape is home to one of the largest thermal suites at sea. Overlooking the front of the ship, the Norwegian Escape's thermal suite has 33 heated lounge chairs, a sauna, salt room, steam room and a thalassotherapy pool. The Mandara Spa's thermal suite also features one of the first 'snow rooms' at sea, an icy space chilled to 14 degrees fahrenheit. The Mandara Spa is home to a hair and beauty salon. The Norwegian Escape's Shore Excursions desk is located on Deck 6 just off the atrium. Ping Pong is among the amusements available on the top decks of Norwegian Escape. Passengers will find touch-screen electronic sign boards across the Norwegian Escape to direct them to entertainment, dining and other activities. The 164,600-ton Norwegian Escape is Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever.

Florida's Port Canaveral soon will be home to another giant cruise ship.

Norwegian Cruise Line on Tuesday said its 4,248-passenger Norwegian Escape would move to Port Canaveral in late 2020 to operate five- and seven-night voyages to the Caribbean.

The ship currently sails out of New York.

At 165,157 tons, Escape is one of Norwegian's three largest vessels and the 12th-largest cruise ship from any line.

It'll be the largest Norwegian ship ever to sail out of Port Canaveral.

Port Canaveral already is home to the world's fourth-largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's 225,282-ton Oasis of the Seas. Oasis soon will be replaced in Port Canaveral by an even larger Royal Caribbean ship, Harmony of the Seas.

At 226,963 tons, Harmony is the world's second-biggest cruise ship.

Norwegian said Escape's sailings from Port Canaveral would include itineraries in both the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Ports of call will include Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Cayman Islands; and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Escape also will sail two four-day Bahamas cruises with stops at Nassau, Freeport and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

