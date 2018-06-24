June 27, 2018 is final day for Toys R' Us. The iconic store retailer shutting down nationwide.

Toys R Us shoppers have been taking their last selfies with Geoffrey and making their final purchases.

All Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will close on or before Friday, the iconic toy retailer announced.

Many stores nationwide won't make it until Friday with some closing Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Just like the closing day, discounts vary by location. Some stores have markdowns of 60 to 80 percent and others are at 70 to 90 percent.

Inventory also is limited and as stock sells out, portions of stores and empty aisles are being closed off with yellow caution tape.

But is this really the end for Toys R Us?

Even as stores enter their final days of the liquidation sale, toy expert Jim Silver, the founder and editor in chief of popular toy review website TTPM.com, isn't convinced that the Toys R Us story is over.

There are many bidders interested in the Toys R Us brand names, including buyers who understand the potential for a reborn Toys R Us chain.

"I firmly believe there will be Toys R Us stores, bricks and mortar, in 2019," Silver said. "This is the end of the chapter, not the story."

So many memories ...

Longtime Toys R Us kids of all ages have expressed their sadness on social media.

"I have told myself not to cry but now Geoffrey is tear soaked," @invaderaddie tweeted.

#alwaysatrukid

I have so many fond memories of Toys R Us. I am honestly very devastated about it closing. I have told myself not to cry but now Geoffrey is tear soaked. I wish I could go back in time. Come back the early 2000s. I didn't get enough time😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Kpp3Ud1CNh — Alissa (@invaderaddie) June 19, 2018

“Sad day for my son as he visits his favorite collectibles aisle for the last time,” @ElevenSimms tweeted.

@ToysRUs #toysrusclosingsale #ToysRUs #babiesrus Sad day for my son as he visits his favorite collectibles aisle for the last time. pic.twitter.com/8HncmByoo3 — See Marino (@ElevenSimms) June 24, 2018

"If you feel my pain please retweet this! #riptoysrus," tweeted Donnell Rawlings (@donnellrawlings) of the Chappelle Show.

If you feel my pain please retweet this! #riptoysrus 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ykGFikxABy — Donnell Rawlings (@donnellrawlings) March 18, 2018

"Toys R Us is now going to be an ancient relic like Blockbuster," @LewdPrax mused.

There were many aisles with caution tape. Most of the shelves were empty. Toys R Us is now going to become an ancient relic like Blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/1oq1a1dcNk — Prax (@LewdPrax) June 23, 2018

"Last visit ever to a @toysrus store! What a great place to be around the holidays as a kid," @mjpowers13 tweeted.

Last visit ever to a @toysrus store! What a great place to be around the holidays as a kid. Wish they adapted earlier. #alwaysatrukid #eCommerce pic.twitter.com/9qbJC77a4z — Michael Powers (@mjpowers13) June 23, 2018

"The saddest picture of Toys R Us," @noellemouse wrote.

“Once a Toys R Us kid, always a Toys R Us kid,” @reviewngnetwork tweeted.

It's been a part of my life since I was born in 1989, today was my last day at Toys R Us as the store closes for good on Tuesday. Once a Toys R Us kid, always a Toys R Us kid.



Thanks for the memories #alwaysatrukid pic.twitter.com/dvnN1mgGed — Aaron Falvo (@reviewngnetwork) June 23, 2018

"Goodbye, old friend," tweeted @trekermeker.

"This may be the saddest picture I ever take of my kid," Instagram user Ty Lee (@radioguyty) wrote. "It's one of those moments you never thought would come."

“We have tried to get in a lifetime of memories in the past 3 months, but today is the day we have to say goodbye,” Instagram user Shelly McBurnett (@slackerspins) wrote. “I wish we had more time... not like this, but like it was.”

Some still had a sense of humor ...

"They weren’t kidding about everything going," @matthew_akers tweeted. "I bought the “R” for a really good price!"

"It was mega emotional to go in #ToysRUs and see everything being sold," @Tiffaaaylynn wrote. "But the saddest thing was there wasn't a single ouija board anywhere to buy."

It wAs mega emotional to go in #ToysRUs and see everything being sold like even the dang walls when I remember running thru there playin wit toys. But the saddest thing was that there wasn't a single ouija board anywhere to buy😂 #toysrusclosingsale #Ouija — Tiff♐️ (@Tiffaaaylynn) June 22, 2018

And this sign has all the feels...

"I guess everyone has grown up. There's no more Toys R Us kids," read the sign tweeted by @MuUnchies.

Behind the scenes

Here's a behind the scenes look at a New Jersey Toys R Us in Paramus, the city where the chain's headquarters was situated for years before being moved to nearby Wayne.

