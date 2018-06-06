WASHINGTON - Newly installed NASA administrator James Bridenstine (left) holds his first staff meeting at agency headquarters as Vice President MIke Pence sites next to him.

Ledyard King, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON — Newly installed NASA Administrator James Bridenstine said the agency will — and should — continue to monitor the Earth's carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming, marking another break from many of the conservative lawmakers with whom he once served.

Two weeks after telling a Senate panel he now believes human activity is the primary source of climate change, the former GOP congressman from Oklahoma told a group of reporters Wednesday that NASA must continue its work on Earth science missions.

"NASA can lead when it comes to studying the Earth and studying the climate. That's what we have been doing and that's what we intend to keep doing," he said. "And there's no agency on the face of the planet that has the credibility to study and understand so that policy makers can make good decisions than NASA."

Bridenstine's comments stand in contrast to a number of key congressional Republicans who still question the conclusion of the vast majority of scientists that human activity is causing the climate to change and leading to fiercer hurricanes, more droughts and extreme weather conditions.

Texas GOP Rep. Lamar Smith, who chairs the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, wrote in March about "climate alarmists who present the American people with suspect data to advance a political agenda."

Smith and a number of other Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, have advocated that NASA get out of the Earth science business and point all of its resources toward other planets and stars.

The remarks also signaled his opposition to a Trump administration FY19 budget proposal to terminate several Earth science missions as part of a $123 million cut in funding (from $1.9 billion to $1.78 billion), including the termination of several missions to measure planet conditions.

He expressly supported two of the satellite missions on the chopping block — PACE and CLARREO — saying their inclusion in the most recent survey of space program priorities crafted by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine made them indispensable

His comments come days after a new Pew Research Center study found that nearly six in 10 Americans say climate change is currently affecting their local community in some way.

Bridenstine's self-proclaimed "evolution" on climate science and commitment to Earth science is welcome news to congressional Democrats, especially those who remember how he went on the House floor in 2014 to denounce "climate change alarmists" and chastise President Obama for spending too much to monitor global warming.

"That sounds like a step in the right direction since NASA is definitely involved in measuring climate change," said Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., who led the opposition to Bridenstine's confirmation and raised deep concerns about having an elected politician helming an agency respected for its scientific mission and for its impartial research.

Bridentsine said he is reaching out to lawmakers in person and by phone following his narrow, party-line confirmation by the Senate several weeks ago.

"It's all about building relationships. I intend to do that," he said. "Going forward, we need to make sure this is apolitical."

Bridenstine also discussed several other topics during his hour-long roundtable with reporters Wednesday, including:

Commercial crew:

He said he's confident NASA won't have to buy more seats (at roughly $80 million a pop) on the Soyuz rocket beyond next year to take U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station. That's because the agency's contractors on the shuttle replacement program (SpaceX and Boeing) known as Commercial Crew should be ready by then to start carrying crew to the orbiting lab from U.S. soil, he said.

International Space Station:

The agency has heard from companies interested in managing the space station, which the administration has proposed to stop funding after 2024 — a move several key members of Congress oppose.

"No decisions have been made (about the ISS' future) but there's a range of options here and what this president's budget request did is it started this conversation and put it on steroids," he said.

Exploring the moon:

Bridenstine said he wants small robotic commercial landers to explore the moon's surface starting next year and "definitely by 2020."

Asked if allocating resources to revisit the moon would take away from a Mars mission, he said technology tested in lunar orbit and on the moon itself would be useful for longer missions.

James Webb Space Telescope:

He warned that continuing cost overruns for the successor to the Hubble Telescope could push its price tag above the congressionally authorized spending cap of $8 billion. If that happens, NASA would have to get Congress to reauthorize the project "which is no small task." Originally scheduled to launch in 2011, it's now facing a 2019 lift-off at the earliest.

Whatever ultimately happens, he added; "It's going to be worth it."

Space Launch System:

Despite complaints about cost and scope from some critics, Bridenstine gave his unqualified support to the Space Launch System (SLS), the government's ambitious rocket and crew vehicle program chiefly created to take astronauts to Mars and other deep space destinations.

"We have to have a government backbone to go further and SLS is that solution," he said. "It is expensive and of course it's been delayed and it's had its own cost overruns. But we need to have a backbone to go further and I support it until we can see otherwise that there's a commercial provider that can do that."

Mars:

Bridenstine politely demurred when he was asked whether NASA could meet a proposal drafted by some lawmakers — and viewed with much skepticism by many experts — to launch astronauts to Mars by 2033.

"I think it's a great target and I'll leave it at that," he said.

