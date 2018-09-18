Don Thompson surveys the damage inside his Seaport Antiques store in Morehead City on Sept. 17, 2018. Tropical Storm Florence shattered the front windows of the Seaport Antiques over the weekend, then sucked the roof off half of the store and dropped it in the parking lot next door.

Shelley Mays/The Tennessean

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Janus and Peter Hanson, who for 43 years have lived in a seaside town on the coast, stepped gingerly through a devastated antique store. Beneath their feet was a soupy, crunchy mess of glass, rainwater, ceiling tiles, insulation, baseball cards, broken furniture and shattered ceramics. Even a Civil War Calvary sword was lost somewhere in the swamp.

“It just makes me sick,” said Janus Hanson.

“This couldn’t be w—,” Peter Hanson said, before stopping himself.

He was going to say it couldn’t be worse.

But he knows he’s wrong.

It could.

Tropical Storm Florence shattered the front windows of the Seaport Antiques over the weekend, then sucked the roof off half of the store and dropped it in the parking lot next door. The damage was some of the worst in Morehead City, one of several small towns on the North Carolina coast to face the full brunt of the storm’s winds.

Morehead City, a city of about 9,300 people, according to the 2017 Census estimates, is about 75 miles northeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Peter Hanson helps clean up inside Seaport Antiques in Morehead City on Sept. 17, 2018. Tropical Storm Florence shattered the front windows of the store over the weekend, then sucked the roof off half of the store and dropped it in the parking lot next door.

Shelley Mays/The Tennessean

'Not this bad'

Coastal towns like these are used to powerful storms, but residents say Florence was something else.

Don and Nell Thompson, the owners of Seaport Antiques, returned from a trip to Europe to discover that the store they’ve owned for 32 years now has only half a room.

“We’ve had it bad before,” Don Thompson said, surveying the damage for the first time, “but not this bad.”

Not all of Morehead City was hit so hard. Strong winds shattered windows and stripped shingles all over town, but structural damage was not apparent on most buildings. Trees, power poles and streetlights were knocked down and a steeple was torn off of one of the town churches.

Barbara Keen, 63, was asleep in her apartment in the city Thursday night when she was awoken by the sound of her roof caving into her living room.

“I had to climb right over it … It’s horrible,” she said. “I lost everything except for one TV that didn’t get wet, and it’s probably got wet by now.”

With no electricity, Leigh Bartlett cooks food on a charcoal grill for her family and neighbors in her Harkers Island driveway on Sept. 17, 2018. Bartlett heard that Harkers Island might be without power for a month.

Shelley Mays/The Tennessean

A month without power?

Damage was similar on nearby Harkers Island, one of the first communities to face the brunt of Florence. About 1,200 people live on this narrow twist of land that juts out from the Carolina coast.

Power lines were down all along the roads leading onto the island. Some said they feared power won’t return for a month.

One of those residents was Tollan Ian Wade, who lives in a tiny house that got drenched in the storm. The wind was so strong that water simply squeezed through the seams of the structure, he said.

Now Wade is living at his business – The Sand Bar – the only establishment on the island that sells liquor. After dark, the mob will come for his booze, he joked.

Across the street, islanders gathered at The Fish Hook, a local restaurant that was giving away barbecue for free. The owner, Heather Brushwood, said she’s doing what she can.

“People are hurting,” she said. “We’ve got homes that were flooded out. We’ve got homes where the roof caved in. And these aren’t vacation homes, these are their only homes. These are their childhood homes.”

