BBQ Mexicana: Must-try barbecue in Las Vegas
The new BBQ Mexicana is a takeout stand directly opposite sit-down parent eatery Border Grill at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The graffiti-over-corrugated-metal décor gives it a streetscape look.
Presentation is not the highlight at BBQ Mexicana, where most food is ordered to go and burritos are presented rolled in foil like this.
Excellent ingredients and careful preparation are hallmarks of BBQ Mexicana, and even the salads are complex, fresh and standout. This is the Chopped Kale salad, topped with avocado, carrot, edamame, watermelon radish, roasted red peppers, crisp snow peas, marinated red onions and a zingy coriander vinaigrette.
The avocado chicken burrito features slow-smoked mesquite chicken, avocado, red rice, black beans and avocado cream.
The exceptional burnt ends burrito is stuffed with authentic beef brisket burnt ends, chipotle cole slaw, manchego cheese and crunchy fried potato strings.
The Mexicana Cobb pairs greens with quinoa, delicious corn relish, pickled vegetables, black beans, chopped heirloom tomatoes, queso fresco cheese and hard-boiled egg, then tops it with an intense chipotle bacon blue cheese dressing.
The most popular bowl is the “Coop,” with mesquite smoked chicken over cilantro lime rice with black beans, avocado, charred corn relish and crispy fried quinoa.
Even the tofu gets the slow-smoked barbecue treatment here, with four hours in the smoker, then a caramelization barbecue sauce glaze. In the tofu bowl it's served over cilantro lime rice, charred corn relish, quinoa, beans and in-house smoked almonds.
This is what the lovingly made – and delicious – burnt ends look like before they go into the signature burrito.
In the morning they offer a Breakfast Burrito with housemade chorizo, eggs, crispy potatoes, black beans, guacamole, Mexican cheeses and salsa fresca.
The menu is limited, with just nine main items - but all are exceptional.
They make a Mexican agua fresca soft drink of the day – this is pineapple, lemon and mint.
The margaritas also change daily with a traditional (left) and blood orange (right) version.
BBQ Mexicana is located in the busy passageway linking the main part of Mandalay Bay with the convention center and Shark Reef aquarium.
Because of its location and efficiency, the restaurant is very popular with shows in the convention center, and the signage changes to greet each convention.
Owners of both Border Grill and the new BBQ Mexicana are TV celebrities Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken – the “Too Hot Tamales.”
An import from Santa Monica, Border Grill has been a very popular restaurant within the Mandalay Bay casino resort in Las Vegas ever since the hotel opened two decades ago.

The scene: Rated an OMG!, Border Grill is one of the all-time favorites here at Great American Bites, so when we heard they were opening a more casual spin-off in Las Vegas featuring a Mexican twist on slow-smoked barbecue, we had to check it out. We are glad we did!

Opened more than 30 years ago in Chicago (later moved to Santa Monica) and 20 years ago in Vegas, Border Grill made celebrity chefs out of its owners, Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, even before celebrity chefs were a thing. Both are formally trained chefs who were working in a fancy French restaurant when they fell in love with Mexican cuisine on an extended road trip. Border Grill was way ahead of the curve in terms of regional cuisine, authenticity and sustainable ingredient sourcing, all things that would become popular many years later. As a result, the pair became known as the “Too Hot Tamales,” which was also the name of their TV show, one of the first hits on the nascent Food Network.

More: Border Grill: Mexican food elevated to OMG! status

The first Border Grill in Las Vegas opened in Mandalay Bay when the resort debuted two decades ago, has been going strong ever since, and has been expanded with the opening of an outside pool bar. While it is a full-service two-level restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating and a separate bar area, the new venture, BBQ Mexicana, is much simpler, just a walk-up takeout counter like you would see in an airport, with a few high-top tables and stools set in the hallway nearby for those who want to “eat in” with the same ambiance as a mall food court. The exposed areas around the counter are corrugated metal covered with graffiti-style prints, giving it an urban streetscape look. It is located directly across a large, busy casino resort hallway from the entrance to Border Grill, in the back of the mega-hotel on the way to the convention center and the Shark Reef aquarium.

BBQ Mexicana only opened early this summer, and already does a tremendous takeout volume – they serve around 700 lunches on a busy day. A little-known secret is that you can call from the pool, order and have your food delivered to the outside bar, picking it up in your bathing suit. The call volume from hotel guests, poolside sun worshipers and convention attendees has been so strong in the first two months that they are developing an app to make it even easier.

“We’ve had Border Grill food trucks in Los Angeles for 10 years, and an airport taqueria for five or six, and I felt like we were hitting a customer that didn’t want to spend as much time or money. There are people here who don’t want to come in and sit down and order and wait, they want to grab something to take to their room or the convention, but they still want something good. It’s like a food truck without wheels,” said Feniger.

Reason to visit: Burnt ends burrito, pulled pork burrito, avocado chicken burrito and every bowl and salad on the menu.

The food: The menu is limited, but it is still really tough to choose, because literally everything on it is a standout. To me the must-have item is the burnt ends burrito, which I can honestly says is the best burrito I have ever tasted, and my dining partner agreed, though some patrons feel that way about the other options. I know this because while I was sitting and talking to co-owner Susan Feniger in her chef’s jacket, a woman stopped by and said, “I’m from Southern California and I have burritos all the time, but I wanted to let you know that your avocado chicken one was the best I’ve ever had.” And so it goes here.

As I’ve mentioned in this column before, the best meals come when chefs take the best ingredients and prepare them correctly, which sounds obvious but rarely actually happens. In fact, more restaurants in this country, and not just fast food but full-service sit-downs, are essentially reheating food already cooked elsewhere. Here, all the meats are sourced from ranches that raise livestock with no hormones, antibiotics or other drugs common in American protein. The chopped tomato salad is made from Nevada-grown heirloom tomatoes, not rock-hard food service standard issue. Even the margarita of the day and the agua fresca soft drinks are made from real ingredients like fresh fruit, not corn syrup. And you can taste it. Also, everything is made to order, no sitting under heat lamps here.

Because they wanted the theme to be a Mexican-flavored riff on traditional Southern barbecue, they hired Mike Minor, a chef who spent the last couple of years running a barbecue food truck, and bought him a new smoker, burning mesquite. The beef brisket is rubbed with salt and black pepper, smoked 14 hours, cut into cubes, then seasoned more for maximum surface area of exterior “bark,” turning it into the rarefied Kansas City specialty beloved by barbecue aficionados, burnt ends. That’s a lot of work for what ends up being an ingredient in a burrito or bowl, but one bite and you discover it is worth it. The pork shoulders get a Mexican-flavored dry rub heavy on cumin and smoked for 10 hours before pulling and tossing with some vinegar. He even smokes tofu (four hours), and I never thought I would say this in my life, but it is great, and if you close your eyes you might well think it was meat. “The tofu is porous and really takes the smoke, then we glaze it with a house-made barbecue sauce and cook it on the grill until it caramelizes,” said Minor, who takes tofu just as seriously as his brisket. I would still choose the burnt ends, but this is the best meat substitute I’ve yet to try.

All the accoutrements, from the different barbecue sauces to salad dressings to drinks, are made from scratch and it shows – the dressings are especially awesome. The salads are thoughtfully composed, but the real secret is that each ingredient is dressed or prepared separately except for the greens, for which the main dressing is served on the side so nothing gets soggy. For instance, the quinoa is tossed with a vinaigrette before being added, the snow peas are cooked to the perfect level of snappy crispness, and all this gives everything a special complexity without affecting the crispness of the greens.

Some ideas are repeated across the menu but tweaked for each dish. For instance, fried crispy potato strings are added to the burnt ends burrito, because “steak and potato” is a classic pairing, and this gives it a wonderful crunch, a textural contrast that really elevates it. The chipotle cole slaw also adds an improved level of texture and just a bit of heat. The same approach is taken with the pulled pork version, but instead of potato, it gets fried onion strings and fried sliced jalapeno, and because the jalapeno spices it up, it gets cilantro slaw instead of chipotle. The from-scratch barbecue sauces are also different, while the one thing they have in common is Spanish manchego cheese, and how many times have you ever seen a burrito with this standout product? Instead of a crunchy additive, the mesquite smoked chicken burrito gets black beans and lots of creamy avocado, and it too is perfect. At breakfast they do an egg-based burrito with chorizo sausage – made from scratch of course.

“We’re not doing our tacos or ceviche,” said Feniger, who is famous for both. “We wanted to focus on barbecue flavors and homemade sauces, and basically it is meats we smoke slowly to get this great flavor, then we give them little twists, like adding the crispy potatoes for crunch.”

None of the food is especially spicy but it is all lively with a bit of zing. Besides the three staple burritos at lunch (they close in late afternoon before dinner), there are bowls with tofu, chicken or brisket served over red or lime cilantro rice with perfectly paired condiments. A standout example is the crispy quinoa on the most popular bowl, the chicken-based “Coop.” This is yet another twist I’ve seen no place else, with the cooked quinoa put in a fine screen mesh and deep fried, giving it a popcorn-like crunch that is great in the bowl.

Finally, there are three salads, all standouts with mouthwatering paired dressings. The Mexicana Cobb pairs greens with quinoa, delicious corn relish, pickled vegetables, black beans, chopped heirloom tomatoes, queso fresco cheese and hard-boiled egg, then tops it with an intense chipotle bacon blue cheese dressing. The Chopped Kale salad is likely the healthiest offering here, kale topped with avocado, carrot, edamame, radish, roasted red peppers, crisp snow peas, marinated red onions and a zingy coriander vinaigrette. The BLTA is an upgrade of the ingredients in a BLT sandwich, with baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, bacon, garlic croutons and chile lime ranch dressing. All three are stunners on their own, but you can add brisket, pork, chicken or tofu to any of them.

Aside from breakfast, there are just nine items on the menu here, and any of them would be the best dish at most restaurants. But this is especially significant in Vegas, where quality grab-and-go food in casinos hardly exists, while the healthier options found here are scant, and the Strip is probably the densest dining enclave in America that was lacking decent barbecue. It’s also very reasonably priced for the city, where two slices of bad food court pizza cost more than the best burrito you will ever have – and all the portions are generous. BBQ Mexicana would be a big addition anyplace, but it is especially vital in Vegas, and I will be back. The concept is also very repeatable, and the owners hope to expand to locations such as the Las Vegas airport and possibly the T-Mobile Arena, where the NHL Golden Knights play, or the new Raiders NFL stadium under construction. It will be a winner wherever it goes.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: Yes – barbecue fans will probably never have had a burrito with such high-quality barbecue in it.

Rating: OMG!  (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $-$$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, 3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard; 702-632-7200; mandalaybay.com/en/restaurants/bbq-mexicana.html

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an email at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com