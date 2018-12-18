NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Newton-John's autobiography, released last fall in her longtime home Australia, comes out in the U.S. in 2019.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Tuesday that "Don't Stop Believin'" would be published March 12. The book will include a new afterword by the award-winning singer and actress, known for such hits as "Physical" and "I Honestly Love You" and for her starring role in the movie version of "Grease."

The 70-year-old said in September that she was again being treated for breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1992.

More: Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for the third time

More: Watch: John Travolta teaches Jimmy Fallon his dance moves from 'Grease'

'Grease' stars, 40 years later: Where are they now?
01 / 39
Celebrate young love! "Grease," the critically and commercially acclaimed musical movie, turns 40 on June 16, 2018. The movie stars John Travolta (as Danny Zuko) and Olivia Newton-John (as Sandy Olsson). Click ahead to see the Rydell High gang then and now.
02 / 39
Olivia Newton-John (Sandy) and John Travolta (Danny) meet on the beach, sparking a sweet summer romance. They know, however, it will end when she returns home to Australia.
03 / 39
Plans change! Sandy, the good-girl Aussie, moves to America with her family. She falls in love again with bad-boy greaser Danny at Rydell High. Adjusted for inflation, the film has earned more than $705 million domestically. The soundtrack remains one of the best-selling of all time. "Hopelessly Devoted to You" earned the film an Oscar nomination for best original song.
04 / 39
Back together again, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John speak at the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles.
05 / 39
The cast – John Travolta, Barry Pearl (who played Doody), Didi Conn (Frenchie) and Olivia Newton-John – were also reunited at the 40th anniversary celebration of the movie "Grease" red carpet in Beverly Hills on August 15, 2018.
06 / 39
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta proved they still have some moves on the red carpet.
07 / 39
So sweet!
08 / 39
John Travolta (Danny) brings the cool in "Grease." Tall, dark, handsome and a superior dancer, Travolta is hot off of his super-sexy 1977 film "Saturday Night Fever" when he takes the lead in "Grease."
09 / 39
The star, seen here at the 71st Cannes Film Festival promoting "Gotti," boasts a prolific filmography since "Grease." He's received numerous Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild nominations for his roles in "Grease," "Saturday Night Fever," "Pulp Fiction," "Get Shorty," "Primary Colors," "Hairspray" and "The People vs O.J. Simpson." He took home the Golden Globe for best comedy actor for "Get Shorty." Did we mention he's a licensed commercial pilot, too?
10 / 39
Travolta plays John Gotti in the mobster biopic "Gotti" (in theaters June 15).
11 / 39
Olivia Newton-John (Sandy) is a British/Aussie singer whose career took off with "Grease." At 29, she had concerns about playing a high school girl. We guess her screen test proved those fears without merit.
12 / 39
The singer has won 10 American Music Awards and four Grammys. She has more than 25 top 40 singles, many of which went top 10. She's known for hits such as "Let Me Be There," "I Honestly Love You" and "Physical." Here, she performs at the 58th Vina del Mar International Song Festival.
13 / 39
Stockard Channing plays Rizzo leader of the Pink Ladies of Rydell High in "Grease."
14 / 39
Stockard Channing's Rizzo holds court at a sleepover. A counterbalance to the movie's sugary-sweet Sandy, Rizzo is a girl of a certain reputation.
15 / 39
Today, Channing remains a fixture on Broadway. She attends the opening night for "Carousel" in April.
16 / 39
An image inspired by Ellen DeGeneres' star-packed Oscar selfie that went viral during the Academy Awards' 2014 telecast included Stockard Channing (front left) with the rest of the all-star cast of Broadway's "It's Only A Play."
17 / 39
Jeff Conaway is Kenickie, Danny's good friend, in "Grease." He played the Danny role in the 1972 Broadway musical "Grease."
18 / 39
A performer since childhood, Jeff Conaway starred in numerous productions but was most famous for his work in "Grease" and as Bobby Wheeler in TV's "Taxi." The actor struggled with drug addiction for years until his death at age 60 in 2011. Married three times, his second wife was Olivia Newton-John's sister, Rona Newton-John.
19 / 39
Stockard Channing (as Rizzo, second from left), Didi Conn (Frenchie), Barry Pearl (Doody), Michael Tucci (Sonny), Dinah Manoff (Marty), Jeff Conaway (Kenickie) and John Travolta (Danny) take in Olivia Newton-John's new girl (Sandy.)
20 / 39
Didi Conn (Frenchie) plays one of the Pink Ladies at Rydell High.
21 / 39
High-school movie themes are in his wheelhouse. Former teen heartthrob, Frankie Avalon (Teen Angel) sings to Didi Conn (Frenchie), a wannabe beautician in "Grease."
22 / 39
Still crooning ... Frankie Avalon performs below a 92-foot stainless steel Venus sculpture during the 2017 opening ceremony of the Piazza Angelo in San Francisco. The song "Venus" was Avalon's first No. 1 hit in 1959.
23 / 39
Olivia Newton-John and Didi Conn reunite on stage to perform "Summer Nights" at Flamingo Las Vegas in 2015.
24 / 39
Didi Conn had fun blowing a bubble on the red carpet for the 40th anniversary celebration of "Grease" on August 15, 2018.
25 / 39
Carly Rae Jepsen, left, and Didi Conn appear at a rehearsal for Fox's "Grease: Live!" Conn, who played Frenchie in the 1978 movie, made a cameo appearance as a waitress at the Frosty Palace malt shop. Jepsen played Frenchie in the live production.
26 / 39
John Travolta leads a song-and-dance number about building his hotrod car: "Greased Lightning."
27 / 39
Barry Pearl (Doody) is one of Danny's T-Birds crew.
28 / 39
Michael Tucci (from left), Kelly Ward, Jamie Donnelly and Barry Pearl of 1978's "Grease" at the opening night gala of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles.
29 / 39
Even without dancing or singing skills, Dinah Manoff was still able to land the role of Marty, one of the Pink Ladies hotties.
30 / 39
While Dinah Manoff is also known for her TV roles in "Soap" and "Empty Nest," she took home a Tony Award for her stage performance in Neil Simon's "I Ought to Be in Pictures." Kristy McNichol (as Officer Barbara Weston, left) has the upper hand on Manoff (as Carol Weston) in "Empty Nest."
31 / 39
The cast of 1993's TV show "Empty Nest": Estelle Getty (front from left), Richard Mulligan, Park Overall and Bear; David Leisure (back from left), Dinah Manoff and Marsha Warfield.
32 / 39
Annette Charles (as Cha Cha) raises the energy level when she wins a dance competition with Danny instead of Sandy. Charles has said she almost didn't take the role.
33 / 39
The actress born Annette Cardona (aka Annette Charles) is seen at Kat Kramer's "Films That Changed the World" screening series in 2009. The actress died at age 63 on Aug. 3, 2011.
34 / 39
After numerous relationship misunderstandings, Olivia Newton-John (Sandy) is thrilled when John Travolta (Danny) gives her his ring.
35 / 39
Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) sheds her goody two-shoes looks and attitude.
36 / 39
Olivia Newton-John is an outspoken breast cancer survivor and advocate. She's all smiles at the G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala.
37 / 39
John Travolta (as Danny, right) and his crew Kelly Ward (Putzie), Barry Pearl (Doody) and Michael Tucci (Sonny) take in Olivia Newton-John's (Sandy) new look.
38 / 39
John Travolta arrives for the screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. The star also introduced Cannes' 40th anniversary screening of "Grease."
39 / 39
Jeff Conaway, left, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta and Stockard Channing sing off into a happy ending.