PHOENIX — A group of 57 migrants struggling through 108-degree weather Friday were arrested, after crossing the border illegally, when one of the migrants called the Mexican police for help.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement, “Agents were alerted to the group’s location” when one of the migrants called Sonora, Mexico’s 911 center.

“The callers stated they had crossed the border illegally, and requested assistance,” the statement said.

After an extensive search, agents located the migrants with “some in distress, including a pregnant female, west of Lukeville Friday afternoon.”

The group included 21 adults and 36 minors, 17 of which were unaccompanied minors. A 1-year-old child was also in the group. They came from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, according to the report.

Agents treated several people who “appeared to be dehydrated." A pregnant woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

Migrants were provided food and water as border patrol agents transported them to the Ajo station to be processed.

A zero-tolerance border policy remains in effect along the border. President Donald Trump's executive order signed on Wednesday said that parents and children would not be separated unless there is a concern that detaining the child with their parent "would pose a risk to the child’s welfare."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, while attending a Latino political convention in Phoenix on Thursday, told The Arizona Republic the order "raises as many questions as it answers.”

“I think it was the right thing to do in terms of ending any more separations, but the same day that happened, we see memos coming out for Department of Defense to prepare for more (separations),” Garcetti said.

