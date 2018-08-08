FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a customer in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

NEW YORK – Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing apps could soon become more expensive and harder to find in New York City.

The New York City Council on Wednesday afternoon agreed to impose a one-year freeze on new licenses for Uber and other ride-hailing vehicles while the city figures out a long-term solution to the rising number of drivers in the city using the apps. The measure is meant to better control traffic congestion.

The exceptions to the freeze are for wheelchair accessible vehicles and if the New York Taxi and Limousine Commission determines that granting new licenses in underserved areas would "not substantially contribute to traffic congestion."

The move is seen as a win for NYC taxi drivers who have complained that ride-hailing vehicle drivers are hurting their business. It also raises the possibility of additional regulation of ride-hailing vehicles in other large cities as lawmakers grapple with the impact of Uber, Lyft and other companies on their transit networks. New York is the first city in the U.S. to impose such a cap.

The number of ride-hailing vehicles operating in the city has skyrocketed in recent years, from 12,600 in 2015 to about 80,000 this year, according to the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission. Fewer than 14,000 yellow cabs operate in the city.

Another bill that was passed Wednesday established a minimum wage for drivers of ride-hailing services. The services have been criticized for not paying drivers enough.

A report provided to the Taxi and Limousine Commission last month proposed that for-hire vehicle drivers should earn $17.22 per hour, the equivalent of a $15 hourly wage when accounting for vehicle operating costs. The report found 85 percent of for-hire vehicle drivers currently make less than that.

Some civil rights activists have pushed back on the legislation, stating that minorities have historically been treated poorly by yellow cabs.

“I’m trying to get to work, I’m trying to get to school — I want somebody that’s going to pick me up,” the Reverend Al Sharpton said to an audience on July 28 at the Harlem headquarters of his organization, the National Action Network.

They’re talking about putting a cap on Uber, do you know how difficult it is for black people to get a yellow cab in New York City? This isn’t about UBER it’s about US-AH! We need to stand up for US! #saturdayactionrally pic.twitter.com/lOgRjjLu6a — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 28, 2018

On the other hand, dozens of drivers gathered on the steps of City Hall Wednesday afternoon to encourage City Council to vote yes on the legislation.

Augustine Tang, 34, has been a yellow cab driver in New York City for two years. He lamented the lack of regulations on Uber, saying "they basically get to do whatever they want."

“It’s been really tough to be in the city just because of congestion,” Tang said. “All these Uber cars are just roaming around trying to wait for the next person.”

New York City drivers gathered at City Hall's steps Wednesday afternoon to urge City Council to pass legislation restricting Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing platforms.

Ben Tobin

Meanwhile, others supported the legislation to improve the quality of life for taxi drivers, who sometimes drive up to 14 hours a day. Five drivers have committed suicide in the first five months of the year, The New York Times reported in late May.

“We don’t want to see anymore taxi drivers commit suicide,” said Ebenezer Aduku, 64, a pastor at John Wesley United Methodist in Brooklyn. “Doing nothing is the worst thing they (City Council) can do.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson supported the bills.

“Our city is directly confronting a crisis that is driving New Yorkers into poverty and our streets into gridlock," de Blasio said in a statement after the vote. "The unchecked growth of app-based, for-hire vehicle companies has demanded action — and now we have it."

Uber and Lyft did not support the rule change. Lyft said the measures will be detrimental to riders, particularly in minority communities. "Wait times will skyrocket, earning opportunities will shrink and these proposals will do nothing to address congestion," the company said.

Uber spokeswoman Danielle Filson said this freeze "will threaten one of the few reliable transportation options while doing nothing to fix the subways or ease congestion."

Contributing: Nathan Bomey of USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen

