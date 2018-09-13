WASHINGTON – As President Donald Trump endures a wave of backlash for his tweets Thursday denying the number of people killed in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria, NRATV host Grant Stinchfield came to his defense. 

Politicians and pundits are furiously attacking the president for his unsupported assertions that nearly 3,000 people did not die in Maria's wake and that the study that came up with the death toll of 2,975 was made up by Democrats to "make me look as bad as possible." 

Few conservatives were willing to follow Trump down the rabbit hole on this latest conspiracy theory. But Stinchfield was an exception. 

"It started with a death toll of 64, now one college does a study and comes up with this 3,000 people died," he said. "CNN puts up the headline, 'Trump falsely claims 3,000 people did not die.' Now, CNN doesn’t know what the truth is in all of this." 

The NRA host added that the study by George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health was commissioned by Puerto Rico "who we know has great hatred for Donald Trump, at least the leaders there do." 

Repeating that no one knows "what the real truth is," Stinchfield said, "I’m there with Donald Trump" when "he calls bogus on the 3,000 deaths." 

"I call bogus on the 3,000 deaths," Stinchfield said. 

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson tweeted Thursday that the media deserved blame for Trump's unsubstantiated assertions.  

"I suspect the President would be more willing to accept the truth about the thousands dead in Puerto Rico if news outlet (sic) in the country weren't trying to blame him for the deaths and instead spent some more time on the corruption and incompetence on the ground in PR," Erickson tweeted.

Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, still reeling from Hurricane Maria
01 / 13
Damaged homes and trees stripped of their leaves are seen throughout Yabucoa, Puerto Rico on Oct. 2, 2017, eleven days after Hurricane Maria struck the island. Yabucoa bore the strongest brunt of the storm before it weakened somewhat over Puerto Rico's mountainous terrain. Wind gusts here weren't accurately measured because the storm destroyed local radar stations, but at least three tornadoes were observed around Yabucoa, said Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service San Juan.
02 / 13
Irma Torres, 75, looks out over the ocean on Feb. 28, 2018 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. Maria tore off part of her roof and pushed the sea right up to her kitchen window.
03 / 13
"I'm not well. I'm nervous," Irma Torres, 75 said on Feb. 28, 2018. "I don't sleep. I'm afraid that we get another storm and I end up drowned at sea." Her small home sits on a cliff overlooking the Caribbean Sea in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. Yabucoa bore the strongest brunt of the storm before it weakened somewhat over Puerto Ricoís mountainous terrain. Maria tore off part of her roof and pushed the sea right up to her kitchen window. The Enquirer/Carrie Cochran (Via OlyDrop)
04 / 13
As dusk sets on Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, the only lights visible from a hilltop are from cars on Feb. 28, 2018.
05 / 13
The long, dark nights have been wearing on Irma Torres, 75. With only a wall to her back and a short, steep drop separating her from the Caribbean Sea, she sits with her granddaughter Sol Fernandez, 17 with a solar-powered light on Feb. 28, 2018.
06 / 13
As dusk sets in on Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Junior Martinez visits his neighbors, who are also his family members. His uncle, Rafael Martinez, lives in this house, where Hurricane Maria lifted and curled the cement and rebar-enforced roof. Nearly six months after the category four hurricane hit, they, like the majority of the city, are still without power on Feb. 28, 2018.
07 / 13
Solar cells charge outside of Sol Fernandez's home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico on Feb. 28, 2018, near the spot where Sol and her mom, Yasmin Morales, slept on the ground for five days right after Hurricane Maria tore their roof off. Small animals and spiders bit them as they slept, Sol said. Hurricane Maria first made landfall in this city of 37,000, where, nearly six months after the category four hurricane hit, electricity has returned to only 35% of its residents.
08 / 13
Cars pass leaning and mangled wires and electrical posts in Yabucoa on Feb. 28, 2018, nearly six months after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. Only 35% of the city, which is where Maria first made landfall, has power.
09 / 13
Ramona Ramos stands in her Yabucoa home, which she is rebuilding on Feb. 28, 2018. She rode out Hurricane Maria at her sister's house, but returned to find only her bathroom standing. The building process has been slow as labor and materials are expensive and hard to find. She's relying on her nephew to do most of the work.
10 / 13
A house with a Puerto Rican flag and a blue tarp over the roof stands in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, as an electrical post leaning behind it on Feb. 28, 2018.
11 / 13
"It's a new life for me. Everyone left," said Lucy Diaz Matos, living under a makeshift roof and without power in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico on Feb. 28, 2018. She said her husband and the majority of her neighbors have moved away.
12 / 13
"Long live (Puerto Rico) with the help of God," is spray-painted on a building that is missing walls and its roof in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico on Feb. 28, 2018
13 / 13
Nearly six months after Hurricane Maria, an electrical pole still lies on top of a restaurant in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico on Feb. 28, 2018.

More: Thousands of bottles of FEMA water abandoned in Puerto Rico

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com