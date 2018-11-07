Peek inside Norwegian Cruise Line's giant new ship Norwegian Bliss At 168,028 tons, Norwegian Bliss is the biggest ship ever for Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line. 01 / 68 At 168,028 tons, Norwegian Bliss is the biggest ship ever for Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line. 01 / 68

The only other cruise ship with a race course on its top deck is Norwegian Joy, a sister ship to Norwegian Bliss that's dedicated to the Chinese market.

Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

Would you pay $99.95 for unlimited go-cart rides on a cruise ship? Norwegian Cruise Line is betting that at least a few people will.

The Miami-based cruise operator has begun selling a $99.95 pass to the much-ballyhooed go-cart track atop its new Norwegian Bliss that is good for unlimited rides during a week-long voyage.

Unveiled in April, Bliss is the first vessel aimed at the North American market with a go-cart track. The attraction spans two decks at the back of the ship.

One other vessel, Norwegian Cruise Line's Asia-based Norwegian Joy, features a go-cart track on its top deck. But Joy is dedicated to the Chinese market.

The track on Bliss is about 40% bigger than the track on Joy, Norwegian has said. A typical ride on the track lasts about eight minutes.

In addition to weekly passes, Norwegian also has begun selling an unlimited day pass to Bliss's race track for $29.95 per person. A single run costs $9.95.

Passengers who buy an unlimited pass will have access to a separate (presumably shorter) line from the queue for individual ride purchasers.

