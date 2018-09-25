Norwegian Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max jets

Fast-growing European low-cost carrier Norwegian Air is paring back some of its service between the USA and Europe.

The airline confirmed it will ax four European routes it is currently flying from the U.S. Northeast on Boeing 737 narrowbody jets.

The pullback comes on Norwegian Air's flights to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Belfast, Northern Ireland. The carrier currently serves both cities from its bases in Providence and Newburgh, New York. Norwegian will continue to serve those mid-sized U.S. airports with nonstop Boeing 737 flights to other European destinations in Ireland and Norway.

Still, it comes Norwegian after made a big splash in 2017 when it announced 10 new European routes from three smaller airports in the U.S. Northeast: Providence; Newburgh, New York; and Hartford, Connecticut. The airline has since discontinued its service from Hartford.

At the time, some industry observers wondered if the smaller markets could support multiple nonstop routes to mid-size European cities. Norwegian insisted its low-cost business model and use of Boeing 737 jets would make the routes viable.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Norwegian insists the service is finding traction. Even after the latest cuts, the company will still fly a total of six trans-Atlantic routes from Newburgh and Providence.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Norwegian Air still has big plans for USA, CEO says

TODAY IN THE SKY: U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe (story continues below)

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe

Norwegian flies dozens of other U.S.-Europe routes with its larger Boeing 787 “Dreamliner” widebody jets, including 14 new routes that will launch this year alone.

Still, in an interview with USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog earlier this month, Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos remained bullish about the company’s 737 flights from the smaller U.S. markets – especially, Newburgh, located about 70 miles north of Midtown Manhattan.

“I think we will fly more into Newburgh,” Kjos said, though he did not offer specifics. “Newburgh is doing very well."

From Providence, Norwegian’s seasonal service to both Edinburgh and Belfast will not resume once it ends Oct. 27. The airline will still fly from the Rhode Island airport – located about 60 miles from Boston – to Dublin with a year-round schedule and seasonal to the Irish cities of Cork and Shannon.

From Newburgh – located about 70 miles from Midtown Manhattan. – Norwegian’s seasonal Belfast flights will end Oct. 27 while the Edinburgh route will conclude with the March 29 departure for Scotland. Norwegian will maintain service to three European cities from Newburgh; it offers twice-daily service to Dublin as well as nonstop flights to Dublin and Shannon in Ireland and to Bergen in Norway.

TODAY IN THE SKY: 'Avgeeks' bid their way on to Norwegian Air's 737 Max delivery flight (story continues below)

'Avgeeks' bid their way on to Norwegian Air's 737 Max delivery flight

Already, Norwegian has ended another trans-Atlantic, Boeing 737 route that it had added from the U.S. Northeast. The airline launched Edinburgh flights from Connecticut’s Bradley airport near Hartford, but that route was discontinued in March, less than a year after it began in June 2017.

Norwegian blamed Scottish air travel taxes for the failure of that route, and repeated the claim in explaining the end of its Scottish routes from Newburgh and Providence. Norwegian also revealed that it is ending several European routes out of Edinburgh, too.

The Scottish “air passenger duty” (APD) tax adds £75 (about $98) per passenger to the costs of U.S.-Scotland flights, according to The Scotsman newspaper. The government had proposed cutting that tax in half, but the effort has lost momentum.

“Our affordable U.S. flights were launched with the prospect of a reduction in air passenger taxes that was unfortunately postponed by the Scottish government,” Norwegian spokesman Anders Lindström said in a statement to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog. “This has forced us to fully withdraw our trans-Atlantic services to/from Edinburgh as it would not be a sustainable operation.”

"When we compare it to performance on identical routes from Ireland (where there’s no APD), fares are lower, and profitability is higher in those markets compared to Scotland,” Norwegian added in a separate statement to the Scotsman.

Norwegian will continue to fly three European routes from Edinburgh; it will exit Belfast altogether.

In confirming Norwegian's plans to end Belfast service, Lindström said the airline’s schedule from Irish airports would “(give) customers in Northern Ireland an alternative for booking daily affordable flights to the U.S.” Belfast is about a 100-mile drive from Dublin.

30 COOL AVIATION PICS: Behind the scenes at Oslo, Stockholm airports

July's #avgeek photo gallery

One of two Boeing 737 Max jets being delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com