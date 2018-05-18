Kang Chol-hwan, who fled North Korea at age 24 for South Korea, was imprisoned for ten years inside a political camp in Yodok county, 68 miles northeast of the capital Pyongyang.

He witnessed torture, public executions and performed heavy labor daily during his time in the camp.

Since his defection in 1992, Kang has dedicated his life to educate the world on the prison camps that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly denied exist and to promote human rights.

Kang, president of the North Korean Strategy Center in Seoul and author of The Aquariums of Pyongyang, spoke with USA TODAY by phone in Korean about his experiences. His responses have been translated and shortened for clarity.

What was your life like in North Korea?

In August 1977, my entire family and I were sent to the Yodok prison camp that is made for political prisoners. I went there at nine years old and stayed there for 10 years until February of 1987. We were brought into the concentration camp because my grandfather was an executive affiliated with the government who was charged with political treason. As a result, three generations of our family were punished.

Describe a day in the Yodok prison camp.

We would wake up at 5 a.m., check attendance and then were forced to perform harsh labor until 7 p.m. We would get one hour for lunch at noon and were only given salt and corn. If we ate only what we were given, people would die of malnutrition because that was a legal way of killing prisoners. So people ate everything they could to survive – we caught mice, insects, frogs, whatever we could see.

What’s the one thing you can’t forget from living inside the camp?

There were all sorts of torture facilities inside the camp, and if you made mistakes or caused trouble, you would be dragged and abused in all different ways. Every once or twice a month, they would have public executions. But the most shocking image I will never forget was when I saw two prisoners hanging on a scaffold, and they made thousands of us throw rocks at them until their bodies were unrecognizable.

Why did you decide to escape North Korea?

After coming out of the camp, I lived in North Korea for about five years. I heard the KBS radio (South Korean broadcasting system) and that’s when I learned about the outside world, heard South Korean songs for the first time and realized the truth about how flawed the North Korean government is. I became a part of an anti-establishment movement with my friends and was shortly being chased by North Korean authorities. Because I faced the risk of being imprisoned in a political camp again, I decided to flee North Korea with my friend.

Can the world trust Kim Jong Un? Do you think he would get rid of the nukes?

In terms of giving up nuclear weapons and granting power, freedom and rights back to his people – we can’t trust him. He is getting desperate and feels that his regime can no longer be sustained if the status quo persists. This is all part of his plan and I think it’s pretty foolish to think that he would really get rid of all his nuclear weapons. The world needs to make negotiations with Kim knowing that he’s probably not going to give up his weapons.

More: Trump again changes tone on North Korea: 'We are talking to them now'

More: Analysis: Trump's tactics both catalyst and drag on North Korea talks

More: 'Bad deal' with North Korea on nukes is not an option, Pompeo says

How do you feel about the recent diplomatic talks between Kim, South Korean and American leaders?

I was shocked when I heard that President Trump would be assuring the security of Kim Jong Un and his regime. It’s murderous of anyone to say in return for denuclearization, Kim’s political system will be assured. This is insulting to North Koreans. Who gets to assure the North Korean regime? Shouldn’t the people of North Korea have the power to make that decision? The people of North Korea should have the right to decide through a vote what political system they want. Ensuring security for a murderous regime that ignores people’s basic human rights and kills people for no reason – that’s a crime in itself.