Noblesville West Middle School science teacher Jason Seaman is greeted by his students, over a fence, at the IHSAA baseball championships, the Noblesville vs Hamilton Southeastern game, Monday, May 28, 2018. This is the first time his students have seen him since Friday May 25's school shooting. When a student opened fire in the seventh grade science classroom, Seaman intervened to stop the shooter from shooting more students. He and one student were shot in the incident. He was shot three times. He told the students he couldn't hug them just yet, because he was still a little tender, but he could high five them.

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana — When Jackson Ramey saw the scab-like wound near Jason Seaman's elbow he found it almost funny.

It was caused by a bullet, the Noblesville High School senior said, but it looked more like a scrape a kid would get from falling off a bike.

That shows how tough this guy is, Ramey said.

Before the shooting, Ramey, like most of the country, had no idea who Seaman was. He went to Noblesville West Middle School, but never had him as a teacher.

Then Friday morning the seventh grade science teacher was shot three times, according to family members, while intervening after a student opened fire in his classroom injuring Seaman and a student.

Suddenly to Ramey, again like most of the country, Seaman was a hero. And Ramey wanted to do something.

"I was like, 'I feel so helpless right now I need to do something to help him out,'" Ramey said.

At 3 p.m Friday he started trying to set up a GoFundMe. It took until around 6:30 p.m. to post. Ramey had to reach out to the school board and prove he had a way to get any money raised to Seaman, his wife and their two young kids.

The first goal was $4,000. They hit that within the first few doners.

By the time he went to sleep Ramey changed the goal to $10,000. It exceeded that by the time he woke up Saturday.

There was a special moment after the game as Noblesville West Middle School Hero Jason Seaman met Miller Baseball player Jackson Ramey. Ramey organized the GoFundMe page for Seaman that has raised over $70,000! #WAT pic.twitter.com/M9Q1ZFEUwH — The Noblesville Millers (@MillerNationAD) May 28, 2018

By Wednesday, as Noblesville West Middle School students headed back to school, many for the first time since the shooting, the goal was $100,000. At 1 p.m. it had raised more than $97,000. A separate GoFundMe for Ella Whistler, the 13-year-old student who was critically injured in the shooting, has raised more than $54,000.

Ramey never expected that. Getting $20,000? That was fathomable. Not this.

Seaman couldn't believe it either.

"I can't really fathom how someone I have not personally met would do such an act of kindness," he said during a press conference Monday, "And how the Noblesville community has been so generous in their response to it."

The fund for Whistler was started by Katie Benosky. She declined to comment, but appears to work with Ella's father, according to the company website.

Ramey was in class at the high school when he first heard about the shooting from his girlfriend. Her little sister was in the middle school.

"These are just seventh graders," Ramey said. "If the student got past him...He was the first and last line of defense. If he were to get past him who knows what could have happened."

On Monday, Ramey got his chance to meet Seaman. He's a baseball player, and helped his team win the IHSAA championship playoff game. The district considered moving the game, then decided instead to turn it into an opportunity for the community to pull together and honor Seaman and Whistler.

Ramey was called over afterwards. He shook Seamans hand. Gave him a hug. Seaman wasn't wearing any obvious bandages or slings.

"He said the monetary value does not matter, and that kind of took me back," Ramey said.

What mattered to Seaman, Ramey said, was that he had given the community something to rally behind, a way to express hope.

"That really just speaks levels of his character," Ramey said.

Afterward, Seaman tweeted his thanks to Ramey, calling him an "incredible young man."

"It was an honor to meet you," Seaman said. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Jackson, you are an incredible young man. It was an honor to meet you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. https://t.co/V8w8o1Tb1p — Jason Seaman (@SeamanNWMS) May 28, 2018

As for Ramey, he just keeps repeating he wanted to help.

"It was to pay back a deed that can't be repaid," he said. "Because what he did cannot be repaid."

