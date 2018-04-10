Afp Afp 19p44q I Hri Nor
The front of the Nobel medal.
It’s impossible to name the favorites for the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.

Why? Because the list of 331 nominees – 216 individuals and 115 organizations – isn’t made public, leaving the world to a guessing game and, for the especially ambitious among us, to wager on a list of potential winners that includes President Donald Trump,  North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pope Francis and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The winner of the award, given annually since 1901 to the person or group that has done the most to advance world peace, will be announced Friday at 5 a.m. EST in Oslo, Norway. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons was the 2017 winner.

The list of previous winners includes four former U.S. Presidents: Barack Obama (2009), Jimmy Carter (2002), Woodrow Wilson (1919) and Theodore Roosevelt (1906), as well as other dignitaries including Martin Luther King, Jr. (1964), Henry Kissinger (1973), Mother Teresa (1979) and Mikhail Gorbachev (1990).

Who will win this year? According to oddschecker.com, which aggregates odds from online betting sites, Kim and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, have the top odds at 5/6, followed by Trump (6-1) and the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta (16-1).

The winner is selected by a five-member panel named by Norway’s parliament, the Storting.

Here are a few of the most notable names on the oddschecker ’ list:

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in

• The North Korean leader and South Korean president  signed a peace agreement last month that could lead to denuclearization. It would formally end the Korean War, which ended in an armistice 65 years ago.

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters 

Joshua Wong and Umbrella Movement protesters could be recognized for their non-violent activism for political freedom. Wong, 21, helped lead the 79 days of protests in Hong Kong in 2014.  

Pope Francis 

• Although Pope Francis has received criticism for his handling of sex abuse scandals, TIME's 2013 Person of the Year is one of the most popular bets to win the prize. 

ACLU

• The American Civil Liberties Union led a lawsuit that halted the Trump's administration’s policy of separating children and parents at the Mexican border.

Angela Merkel 

• Germany's four-term chancellor, who has been described as the de facto leader of Europe, and reached a grand coalition deal in February. 

George Soros 

• The liberal financier and philanthropist chairs the Open Society Foundations and is a super PAC donor. 

UNHCR

• Formed in 1950, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees supports refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people. It previously won the prize in 1954 and 1981.

Donald Trump

Republican lawmakers nominated the president in May for working to "end the Korean War, denuclearize the Korean peninsula, and bring peace to the region."

Nobel Peace Prize winners of recent times
01 / 32
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday "for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end." The Nobel committee said the prize "should also been seen as a tribute to the Colombian people who, despite great hardships and abuses, have not given up hope of a just peace."
02 / 32
2015 - The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 for, "its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011."
03 / 32
2014-Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani schoolgirl who stood up to the Taliban and defended her right to an education and Kailash Satyarthi won "for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education"
04 / 32
2014-Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian children's rights activist and Malala Yousafzai "for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education"
05 / 32
2011-Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, Leymah Gbowee, and Tawakkol Karman won "for their non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights to full participation in peace-building work"
06 / 32
2011-Tawakkol Karman, a Yemeni activist, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Leymah Gbowee won "for their non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights to full participation in peace-building work"
07 / 32
2011-Leymah Gbowee, founder and president of the Gbowee Peace Foundation, Tawakkol Karman and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf won "for their non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights to full participation in peace-building work"
08 / 32
2010-Liu Xiaobo, a Chinese literary critic, writer, professor, and human rights activist won "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China"
09 / 32
2009-President Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."
10 / 32
2008-Martti Ahtisaari, former president of Finland won "for his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades, to resolve international conflicts"
11 / 32
2007-Former vice president Al Gore and the United Nations' top climate panel received the Nobel Peace Prize "for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change."
12 / 32
2006-Muhammad Yunus, a Bangladeshi social entrepreneur, banker, economist and civil society leader along with Grameen Bank won "for their efforts to create economic and social development from below"
13 / 32
2005-Mohamed ElBaradei, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) won "for their efforts to prevent nuclear energy from being used for military purposes and to ensure that nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is used in the safest possible way"l
14 / 32
2004-Wangari Muta Maathai, the first African women to win the prize "for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace"
15 / 32
2003-Shirin Ebadi, an Iranian human rights activist, won "for her efforts for democracy and human rights. She has focused especially on the struggle for the rights of women and children"
16 / 32
2002-Jimmy Carter, former President of the United States won "for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development"
17 / 32
2001-Kofi Annan, a former U.N. Secretary General and the United Nations won "for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world"
18 / 32
2000-Kim Dae-Jung, former president of South Korea won "for his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in general, and for peace and reconciliation with North Korea in particular"
19 / 32
1998-John Hume, the former leader of the SDLP party of Northern Ireland and David Trimble won "for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland"
20 / 32
1998-David Trimble, a former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and John Hume won "for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland"
21 / 32
1997-Jody Williams and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) won "for their work for the banning and clearing of anti-personnel mines"
22 / 32
1996-East Timor Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and Jose Ramos-Horta won "for their work towards a just and peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor"
23 / 32
1996-Dr. Jose Ramos-Horta and Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo won "for their work towards a just and peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor"
24 / 32
1995-Joseph Rotblat, founder and president of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs and the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs won "for their efforts to diminish the part played by nuclear arms in international politics and, in the longer run, to eliminate such arms"
25 / 32
1994-Yasser Arafat, Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres won "for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East"
26 / 32
1994-Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres and Yasser Arafat won "for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East"
27 / 32
1994-Shimon Peres, Yasser Arafat and Yitzhak Rabin won "for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East"
28 / 32
1993-Nelson Mandela and F. W. de Klerk won "for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa"
29 / 32
1993-F. W. de Klerk, former president of South Africa and Nelson Mandela won "for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa"
30 / 32
1992-Rigoberta Menchu Tum won "in recognition of her work for social justice and ethno-cultural reconciliation based on respect for the rights of indigenous peoples"
31 / 32
1991-Aung San Suu Kyi, former leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) won "for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights"
32 / 32
1990-Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, won "for his leading role in the peace process which today characterizes important parts of the international community"
