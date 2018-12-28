Kevin Spacey at the 2009 Laurence Olivier Awards in London March 2009.

DANIEL DEME/EPA-EFE

Kevin Spacey is trying to skip appearing for the ritual "perp walk" before a mob of media cameras when he is arraigned on a felony sexual-assault charge next month in Massachusetts.

No way, Nantucket Island prosecutors say.

Spacey's lawyers filed a motion Friday seeking permission not to appear at his Jan. 7 arraignment on a charge he groped an 18-year-old busboy at a Nantucket restaurant bar in July 2016.

The Nantucket District Court clerk's office does not yet have a copy of that motion but they did have a copy of the response to the motion from Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe's office: Prosecutors declared they won't agree to a waiver of Spacey's presence.

That will make it more difficult for Spacey to persuade a judge to let him avoid appearing.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino said in his response to Spacey's motion that a defendant is required at an arraignment under Rule 7 of Massachusetts criminal code, which states that "a defendant who receives a summons...shall be ordered to appear before the court for arraignment on a date certain."

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Spacey has been summoned: After a Dec. 20 probable-cause hearing in Nantucket District Court, Magistrate Ryan Kearney issued a criminal complaint for a felony charge of indecent assault and battery against Spacey, under his real last name of Fowler.

O'Keefe confirmed Monday that Spacey had been charged but has said little else about the case.

Giardino's response was just one page but it was clear: The district attorney's office has not and will not agree to let Spacey stay home, wherever that is at the moment.

"Furthermore, during a telephone call on Dec. 27 with (Spacey's local attorney Juliane) Balliro, she was specifically informed that the Commonwealth would not agree to the waiver," Giardino wrote.

"Allowing the defendant's presence to be waived would be a direct violation of Rule 7, and his motion should be denied."

Spacey's arraignment in a tiny courthouse on touristy Nantucket promises to be a media maelstrom, and not just because of the Oscar-winning actor's celebrity and the salacious nature of the alleged crime.

More: Kevin Spacey scandal: A complete list of the 15 accusers

It will be the first time Spacey has been seen in public for more than a year, after a string of men began coming forward to publicly accuse him of various kinds of sexual misconduct dating back decades and crossing jurisdictions from London to Los Angeles.

Spacey is only the second entertainment figure charged with a sex crime in connection with the #MeToo movement, even though dozens of prominent men in the entertainment and media industries have lost jobs, careers, families and reputations due to credible allegations of sexual misconduct dating back decades and ranging from harassment to rape.

Weinstein effect: Sexual misconduct claims led to losses for these men Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2016. FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Louis C.K. arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The New York premiere of Louis C.K.s controversial new film I Love You, Daddy has been canceled amid swirling controversy over the film and the comedian. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYET411 In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. Kevin Spacey, seen here in 2016, has reportedly lost both his agent and publicist as a result of his sexual-harassment scandal. Software engineer Susan Fowler's blog post about sexual harassment and misconduct at Uber ignited an uproar, toppling CEO Travis Kalanick and unleashing a series of revelations in Silicon Valley that led to the ouster of two technology investors. Travis at the Institute of Directors Convention at the Royal Albert Hall, Central London, Britain, Oct. 3, 2014 Bill O'Reilly Oct. 1, 2015. Six women have reached settlements with Fox News or O'Reilly after having made allegations against the host, whom the network fired in April, according to the New York Times. O'Reilly has repeatedly denied charges of wrongdoing, as did former boss Ailes before his death. The floodgates opened in July 2016 when Gretchen Carlson's lawsuit forced the resignation of Roger Ailes, chairman and chief executive of Fox News. That a woman could take on a man of his stature emboldened more women to come forward and for more journalists to pursue allegations against Bill O'Reilly and Weinstein, Ailes in 2006. Dozens of women have accused Bill Cosby of using date-rape drugs to molest them throughout his career. Yet, despite the multitude of victims, a judge in his June sexual assault trial declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked after six days of deliberations. Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Aug. 22, 2017. High-tech evangelist Robert Scoble says he did not sexually harass women because he had no power to make or break their careers. Fashion photographer Terry Richardson, who has taken photos of Beyonce, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus, was banned by Conde Nast for sexual assault allegations that have been circulating since 2010. In a statement, Richardson admitted he sometimes behaved in a sexually explicit manner during photo shoots. Here he arrives at the 2013 MOCA Gala celebrating in Los Angeles, April 20, 2013. In August, producer Isa Hackett accused Amazon Studios chief Roy Price of making unwanted sexual remarks in technology news outlet The Information. It wasn't until after the Weinstein scandal broke that Price was forced out, here Nov. 22, 2015 attending the world premiere of "Chi-Raq" at the Chicago Theatre. One-time New Republic literary editor Leon Wieseltier apologized to past staffers for behavior that accusers say included inappropriate touching. The Emerson Collective, a philanthropic organization led by Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs, immediate pulled its support for a magazine Wieseltier was set to publish. New Orleans celebrity chef John Besh stepping down from the company he founded over sexual harassment allegations lodged against him and other male employees, here in New Orleans, April 27, 2010. In this March 18, 2015 file photo, former Associated Press Vice President and Senior Managing Editor Mike Oreskes poses for a photo at AP headquarters, in New York. Mark Halperin A photo of Ratner taken in Beverly Hills on Sept. 3, 2011 as part of media promotion for the motion picture 'Tower Heist.' He was set to produce the 84th Academy Awards the following year, but later resigned and was replaced by Billy Crystal.

So far, the only commentthat Spacey has made in connection with the Nantucket charge is a baffling video he posted on YouTube only hours after the charge became public. Entitled "Let Me Be Frank," Spacey delivered a "House of Cards"-inspired monologue as his former character, Frank Underwood, questioning whether people should believe "the worst without evidence."

"Because I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do," he says toward the end.

Spacey's video evoked a surge of outrage and mocking on social media as legal and public-relations commentators scratched their heads and wondered whether Spacey had damaged himself and his defense with the stunt.

Spacey's Los Angeles-based defense attorney, Alan Jackson, did not return a message from USA TODAY.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore, a spokeswoman for O'Keefe, declined to comment further.

And Mitchell Garabedian, the attorney for Spacey's accuser (who is the son of local ex-TV news anchor Heather Unruh), did not return a message from USA TODAY.