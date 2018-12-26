MELBOURNE, Fla. – No one matched all six numbers in the Christmas night Mega Millions drawing, meaning the next drawing on Friday will be worth an estimated $348 million.

It will be the 30th-largest all-time lottery jackpot played in the U.S., and the 13th-largest Mega Millions in history.

The cash option is worth $210.2 million.

One player in Missouri claimed $1 million for matching the first five numbers, while another in Connecticut won $3 million by matching the first five balls along with the 3x megaplier.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night in the Mega Millions jackpot drawing: 2-8-42-43-50 with a gold Mega Ball of 6.

Mega Millions rises for Christmas Day

Hillard Grossman/FLORIDA TODAY

A year ago, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $277 million for a Dec. 26 drawing.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018, Mega Millions said, including the $1.537 billion jackpot that created a frenzy in October. The winner of that prize, who bought a ticket in South Carolina, has not yet claimed it.

The only states that don't offer Mega Millions are Alaska, Nevada, Utah, Mississippi and Alabama, according to the game's website.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are quite slim: 1 in 302,575,350.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is right up there, too at $294 million.

