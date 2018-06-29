Nissan creates hot GT-R50 sports car Based on a production 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO model, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign 01 / 07 Based on a production 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO model, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign 01 / 07

it commemorates the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R and Italdesign.

Nissan

What happens when you take a popular Japanese sports car and let an Italian design house give it an elegant makeover? The answer is a new concept car, the Nissan GT-R50.

The prototype, just being unveiled, started with a 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO, which was then revamped by Italdesign. It was the first time that Nissan had worked with the design Italian design house, Nissan said.

The idea was to commemorate the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R and Italdesign. The car will be shown in Europe starting next month.

More: New 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger can gulp a tank of gas in 11 seconds

More: Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid suffer "Death by Amazon" stock market pain

More: Here are the top 10 most American-made vehicles: Jeep, Ford, Honda top Cars.com list

"This is a rare window in time when two big moments intersect: 50 years of Italdesign shaping the automotive world and 50 years of Nissan generating excitement through our iconic GT-R," said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's senior vice president for global design. "To celebrate this convergence, Nissan and Italdesign created this custom GT-R to mark 50 years of engineering leadership."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com