The new year is here and you know what that means—everyone is ready to make 2019 their best year yet. For some that may mean saving money or starting a new career, but for most people the new year means one main thing; it’s time to get in shape.

Instead of blindly signing up for classes at the gym or trying to run 5 miles every morning, invest in a few quality items to keep at home or bring to the gym with you. That way, you won’t get burned out too soon and you’ll actually still be going to the gym come February. These top rated fitness items will get you whipped into shape in 2019, leaving you healthier than ever.

1. A mat that's not just for yoga

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: yoga mat

Lululemon

Whether you are a long time yogi or just getting back to the fitness grind, a yoga mat is an essential tool. It can be used as a mat for ab workouts and push-ups, toted to a hot yoga class, or rolled out onto your living room floor for some guided YouTube yoga. Incorporating stretching into your daily routine will help strengthen muscles, increase blood flow and improve your posture. Plus, our favorite yoga mat ensures that you’ll have a firm grip and zero slippage, whether you are doing a headstand or just trying to master downward dog.

Get the Reversible Mat from Lululemon for $68

2. The perfect way to reduce muscle soreness

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Luxfit foam roller

Amazon

Getting back into shape comes with plenty of aches and pains, but don’t let that discourage you. Instead, invest in a tool that makes you feel like you have your own masseuse in your living room—our favorite foam roller. This tool will make sore quads and hamstrings feel normal again and get the knots out of your back better than any loved one ever could.

For those with limited space, invest in the Elite muscle roller stick. Same outcome for your muscles, but easier to store.

Get the LuxFit foam roller on Amazon for $23.95

3. A home workout that makes you feel like you're at a studio

Best way to get in shape for 2019: Peloton Bike

Pelotton

Our Director of Audience development is obsessed with her Peloton bike. A former Soul Cycle addict, the Peloton now proudly sits in her living room, where she can access on-demand classes with the tablet screen that’s attached to the cycling bike. It’s the best of both worlds, a tough workout that makes you feel like you’re surrounded by others in a studio, all in the comfort of your home.

If you're looking for something that costs a little less but is still luxurious, our editor Courtney LOVES the Mirror. Doubling as both a mirror and projector of on-demand fitness classes, you get home decor and your own at-home boutique fitness studio. Shop the Mirror here.

Get a Peloton Cycling Package from Peloton for $2,245 - $2,694 (or as low as $58/mo - $70/mo for 39 mos at 0% APR)

4. Headphones that will get you excited to go to the gym

Best way to get in shape for 2019: JLab Headphones

Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar

No, headphones aren’t going to help you get in shape, but they can help with motivating you to actually work out, which is key. The JLab Audio Epic Sport Wireless Headphones are our favorite headphones for the gym. With a 12-hour battery life, they will last from a Monday morning treadmill run to a Friday afternoon elliptical workout, without having to stop for a charge in between. Plus, with bendable ear hooks and multiple earbud sizes, you’re all but guaranteed you won’t have to worry about constantly adjusting them while you’re working out.

Get the JLab Audio Epic Sport Wireless Headphones on Amazon for $49.99

5. A weight set that is just as good as an entire weight room

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Bowflex Dumbbells

Amazon

What’s better than having an entire weight room? Having two dumbbells that are basically the equivalent. With these adjustable dumbbells, it’s like having an entire set of weights ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds. Perfect for those who are looking to start light and move their way to heavier weights as they gain muscle (or for those who are sick and tired of people re-racking their weights in the wrong spot at the gym).

Get the Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbell set on Amazon for $289.08

6. The most user-friendly fitness tools ever

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Resistance Bands

Amazon

Resistance bands are the perfect introductory tool, whether someone's just starting out or trying to get back into the workout groove. Since they’re lightweight and can fit in your pocket, these are perfect to take to the gym so you don’t have to use the worn out communal bands.

This set also comes with an instruction booklet and online videos, so you can learn exactly what exercises to do if you want to target certain body parts (or just want to work out at home). Best of all, these are the most user-friendly fitness tools you could ever encounter. No scary weight machines to look at here—just colorful bands!

Get the Fit Simplify Resistance Band Set on Amazon for $10.95

7. The perfect reminder to get you moving

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Fitbit Charge 3

Amazon

Let’s be honest, we all need a little reminder now and then to get up off the couch and get moving. The Fitbit Charge 3 can give you the extra boost of motivation you need, especially heading into the new year. The updated version of our favorite fitness tracker has an improved battery life of seven days, a touchscreen that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions, and best of all, is waterproof.

From the office to the gym to the pool, there's no limit to where you can track your fitness. Plus, if it wasn’t your most active day, you can disregard looking at your step count and scroll through your texts instead (we all have lazy days, just embrace them).

Get the Fitbit Charge 3 on Amazon for $128.96

8. A hula hoop that makes you feel like you're at recess again

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Weighted Hula Hoop

Amazon

Going to the gym doesn’t have to be a chore. In fact, it’s basically the adult form of going to the playground. Bring back the days of childhood joy with a weighted hula hoop that actually provides a great workout. Perfect for when you wish recess was a part of your schedule still.

Get the Sports Hoop Weight Loss Series Weighted Hula Hoop on Amazon for $29.35

9. A fun way to mix up your workouts

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Fitness Dice

Amazon

Forget about pricey fitness classes or expensive home equipment, for the best workouts, sometimes you just need to add the element of surprise. These fitness dice are perfect for someone who is stuck in a rut and tired of doing the same old thing at the gym. The dice take basic exercises and turn them into a fun game that you can do by yourself or with a gym buddy. It doesn’t hurt to note these were invented by a military fitness expert, so it’s almost like you’re guaranteed a killer workout.

Get the Fitness Dice by Strength Stack on Amazon for $19.97

10. For when you have some extra aggression you need to get out

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Boxing Gloves

Amazon

Embrace your inner Muhammed Ali this year with these boxing gloves. These are perfect for taking to class or using if you have a punching bag at home. With over 1,200 reviews on Amazon, these are a great fit for someone who is a beginner looking for a quality product at a reasonable price. As one Amazon reviewer said, “These survived my first boxing classes with flying colors!”.

Get Sanabul Essential Boxing Gloves on Amazon for $29.99

11. Your own pair of spin shoes that haven't been sweated in by a stranger

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Garneau Spin Shoes

Amazon

Instead of renting the same worn-out shoes every time you go to class or struggling on bikes with normal sneakers on, invest in a pair of your own kicks. No longer will you have to think about the other people who have sweated buckets into the rented shoes as you happily strap into your own personal pair.

Note: These don’t come with clips, which have to be purchased separately, so make sure you know what type of bike you usually spin on.

Get the Garneua Multi Air Flex Bike Shoes on Amazon starting at $94.95

12. A water bottle that won't let you forget to stay hydrated

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Hydro Flask Water Bottle

Hydro Flask

Will a water bottle physically whip you into shape? No. But replacing your usual sugary drink with water instead definitely will. Our top-rated water bottle will keep your beverage chilled all day, so you won’t be sipping horrible warm water by the end of the afternoon. Plus, it will help you be more sustainable in the new year, eliminating those awful one use plastic water bottles.

If you really need the extra push to be hydrated, invest in a Hidrate Spark bottle. This water bottle of the future can connect to your phone, Fitbit or Apple Watch, glowing throughout the day to remind you to drink. It’s battery operated (one less thing in your life you need to charge) and dishwasher safe, an accessory that is sure to be the talk of the office.

13. A workout that will make you feel like a kid again

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Jump Rope

Amazon

The best way to get back on the cardio train? Pretend you’re on the playground again. This jump rope is far from the tattered ones you were used to in elementary school though. Originally designed for boxing gyms, the adjustable rope allows for people of any size and shape to tailor the length to their needs. Finally, a jump rope for people over six feet tall. You’re welcome.

Get the Survival and Cross Jump Rope on Amazon for $10

14. The office chair you truly need in your life

Best way to get in shape for 2019: Exercise Ball

Amazon

This is one of the most versatile pieces of equipment you can have at your home. Need a place to lie down while you do abs? Exercise ball. A place to put your feet while you do push-ups? Exercise ball. I used to use one as my office chair and I can’t shout to the rooftops enough about what a game changer it was. Plus, sitting on a giant bouncy ball just makes you feel like a kid at heart again, and who doesn’t want that feeling?

Get the URBNFit Exercise Ball on Amazon starting at $18.99

15. The most basic, yet most effective way to start lifting weights

Best way to get in shape for 2019: Kettlebell

Amazon

Get ready to swing, squat and deadlift with one of the most basic (yet effective) pieces of equipment out there—kettlebells. No matter your current fitness situation, there is a kettlebell size for everyone out there, so you don’t have to be an Olympian to embrace the benefits of a good old-fashioned kettlebell swing. With over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, this brand, in particular, is a crowd favorite. As one reviewer said, “It’s a ball of metal with a handle on it, how hard is it to mess up?”

Get the Yes4All Solid Cast Iron Kettlebells on Amazon starting at $11.99

16. Shoes that will actually support you during your workout

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: Brooks Ghost 11 sneakers

Brooks

The only thing worse than a tough workout—suffering through it in the wrong shoes. If you haven’t bought a new pair since the last presidential administration or you have a stinky pair sitting at the bottom of your closet, look no further than the Brooks Ghost 11. Not only have Ghosts gotten me through two marathons hassle-free, but they’ve also won the Editor’s Choice award at Runner’s World magazine seveb times. I can’t promise they’ll make you run a 6-minute mile, but I can promise that whoever wears them will be comfy and blister free every single mile.

17. The only ladder you'll never climb up

Best way to get in shape for 2019: Speed ladder

Amazon

To be honest, these remind me of going to soccer camp back in the day and being absolutely exhausted after doing a couple of rounds. Hence why we need to bring these back into our adult lives. You can hop, skip and sprint through this ladder, with tons of different footwork combinations to try out. Trust me, this will have your heart rate soaring in no time.

Get the Yes4All Speed and Agility Ladder on Amazon starting at $9.99

18. The best way to try out new classes in your city

Everything you need to get in shape for 2019: ClassPass membership

ClassPass

As a recent convert to the ClassPass cult, I can say one thing: this is probably one of the greatest fitness innovations I’ve encountered in a looong time. Living in a city where boutique fitness classes can range anywhere from $20 to $35 can be tough (especially since I always want to try every new studio that pops up in Boston).

With ClassPass, you pay a fixed monthly rate, depending on how many credits you would like to book classes each month. The app makes it super easy to book a class and even check out which ones your friends are going to. Best of all? ClassPass offers a 2-week free trial so you can see how it works before you sign up for anything permanent.

Get a membership on ClassPass for varying prices

19. An entire gym in just two straps

Best way to get in shape for 2019: TRX Bands

TRX Instagram

If you’re looking to avoid endless hours on the treadmill, a TRX suspension training system is the perfect workout. The original idea started in the Navy SEALS, but don’t let that intimidate you. Using only your body weight, gravity, and two straps, this workout is perfect for gaining strength and enhancing your core muscles. Best of all? You can take this pretty much anywhere. Perfect for your own home, traveling or even outside, so you’ll never have an excuse to skip a workout again.

Get a TRX All In One Suspension Training System on Amazon for $149.95

20. Socks that won't let you slide all over the place

Best way to get in shape for 2019: Barre Socks

Instagram

Let’s be real, one of the most annoying parts of yoga class or any barefoot workout, in general, is having your sweaty feet slip all over the mat. This has bothered me to the point where I’ve skipped yoga or pilates entirely just because I couldn’t stand having a poor grip with my feet. Enter, barre socks—the game changer of the fitness industry. These socks have tiny grips on the bottom that ensure you won’t fall off your mat or slip out of place while doing squats. The most basic, yet most necessary tool of barefoot workouts, my entire sock drawer is now filled with them.

Get a 3 pack of Barre/Pilates/Yoga Socks on Amazon for $16.56

