The 750-passenger Seven Seas Explorer docked in Olbia, Sardinia in July 2016.

Does your bucket list include trips to Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand? You can hit them all with a single cruise in the works at luxury line Regent Seven Seas.

To be unveiled this week, the 76-night sailing on the 750-passenger Seven Seas Explorer will kick off Nov. 6, 2020 in Barcelona and feature calls in 18 countries as the ship makes its way eastward to Auckland, New Zealand.

Seven Seas Explorer will begin the voyage with several destinations in the Mediterranean including Malta; Rhodes, Greece; Cyprus; and Israel. It'll then pass through the Suez Canal for calls in Egypt, Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates before heading to India, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia also are on the schedule.

A new Regent Seven Seas Cruises itinerary in 2020 will feature calls in Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The last three weeks of the trip will feature an extensive series of stops in Australia and New Zealand.

Fares for the voyage start at $45,999 per person.

