For a limited time, get a quarter key chain holder at Aldi for 99 cents plus tax.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM ALDI

For some shoppers, the days of digging around for a quarter before heading to Aldi are over.

Don’t get too excited though. The discount grocer isn’t getting rid of its system for renting carts, which company officials say is one way it keeps prices low.

For a limited time, Aldi is selling a special keychain quarter holder for 99 cents plus tax.

"The quarter holder ties to our cart policy and ensures you are never without a quarter when shopping at Aldi," said Chris Hewitt, the company's Royal Palm Beach division vice president in a statement. The 25-cent deposit for a grocery cart saves customers money, Hewitt explained.

First, the frugal company doesn't have to have employees spend time retrieving carts. It also helps protects against cart theft.

A new Aldi product will make shopping at the discount grocer a little easier.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM ALDI

“A missing cart costs about $300 to replace, and we’d rather not pass those costs on to shoppers,” Hewitt said. “The system is simple. Shoppers deposit a quarter to use a cart at Aldi, and when they return the cart to the corral, they get their quarter back.”

The quarter holders are being introduced through Aldi Finds, where the company features limited-time items. Products in this section vary by week and can sell out quickly, Hewitt said.

"We bring in new items each week so people can always find unique and exciting items," Hewitt said. "These premium food and household products, often themed and tied to the season, are in stores for a limited time and keep our shoppers coming back to see what's new."

Aldi is selling different designs of the quarter holders, which can vary by location.

Similar quarter holders also are available on websites like Etsy and eBay but are a little more costly.

All about Aldi

Here's what makes Aldi different from the typical grocery store:

Shopping carts: You'll need a quarter to use a shopping cart at Aldi, but you'll get your money back as long as you return the cart.

Payment: Aldi accepts cash, credit cards, most debit cards and food stamps, but not checks.

Bags: Bring your own reusable bags or pay for plastic or paper bags. Customers also bag their groceries on the long counter at the front of the store.

Size and selection: Aldi stores are smaller than your average Publix or Winn-Dixie and carry about 1,300 of the most commonly purchased grocery items through its private label.

Prices: Shoppers save up to 50 percent on many items compared to the cost of like items at other stores.

Double guarantee: If you're not 100 percent satisfied with a product, bring it back and Aldi will replace the product and refund your money.

Hours: Stores are usually open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

