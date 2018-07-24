636680707729768793-NOLA2.png
In 1718, a French explorer named Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville sailed down the Mississippi River to establish a new French colony on the Gulf of Mexico. This colony would expand New France from eastern Canada all the way down to the Gulf. That colony became New Orleans.

Now, New Orleans is known for celebrations, but it’s really kicking it up a notch (as New Orleans’ own Emeril Lagasse would say) for a year-long celebration of its tricentennial. So if you missed Mardi Gras this year, you haven’t missed the party.  Here’s how to "Laissez les bontemps roulez" all year long.  

Celebrate at the tricentennial festivals, events and parades

I don’t think it’s possible to visit New Orleans without catching a street festival or parade of some sort. We visited during the “New Orleans Food & Wine Experience,” with hundreds of shops and restaurants offering up their best tastes. It included an early evening Royal Street Stroll, with tents of treats, art galleries open late, and of course, a few jazz parades (with participants dressed in togas and throwing beads, naturally) thrown in for good measure.

There are many more festivals and events throughout the rest of the year, including a Creole Concert, a tricentennial cheese festival, a Crawfish Mambo and Oyster Festival, and even a Scottish Heritage festival.  Check out the complete list of New Orleans Tricentennial events.

New Orleans kicks it up a notch for its tricentennial
01 / 22
Founded in 1718, New Orleans is celebrating its tricentennial this year.
02 / 22
New Orleans’ Jackson Square and St. Louis Cathedral, one of the oldest cathedrals in the U.S.
03 / 22
An original 1700s street plan for New Orleans, part of the tricentennial exhibit at "The Historic New Orleans Collection."
04 / 22
New Orleans kicks it up a notch with year-round parades for its tricentennial.
05 / 22
Much of New Orleans' original 1700s street plan is intact here in the French Quarter.
06 / 22
Gulf oysters served up at Elysian Seafood at Auction House Market.
07 / 22
Rolled Thai ice cream with rose petals from Mac & Moon at Auction House Market.
08 / 22
One of the many tricentennial festivals: the New Orleans Food & Wine Experience and Royal Street Stroll.
09 / 22
How can you not smile with all the fun and funky art galleries in New Orleans?
10 / 22
Rue Bienville in the French Quarter, named after New Orleans' founder, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville. (Say that three times fast.)
11 / 22
New Orleans has some of the best preserved wrought iron and cast iron balconies in the world.
12 / 22
A New Orleans French tradition, not quite as old as 1718, but certainly tasty: beignets and café au lait at Café du Monde.
13 / 22
One of the many incredible, over-the-top floats you can see at Mardi Gras World.
14 / 22
You can see new works of art and floats being created at Mardi Gras World.
15 / 22
The White Rabbit patiently waiting to be re-used in a different form in next year’s parade.
16 / 22
The New Orleans Jazz Museum houses rare jazz memorabilia.
17 / 22
The trumpet Louis Armstrong learned to play on at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.
18 / 22
Central Grocery on Decatur Street, home of the muffaletta.
19 / 22
Ah, the muffaletta.
20 / 22
Colorful New Orleans.
21 / 22
A mural of the historic French Market, at the French Market. Established in the 1700s, it's the oldest market of its kind in the U.S.
22 / 22
The historic International House Hotel, downtown New Orleans. This Beaux-Arts beauty was once a world trade center, thus the name.

Stroll through history in the French Quarter

To really experience 300 years of history, walk the original street plan laid out in the 1700s by those French colonists. That’s easy to do since not much has changed in the French Quarter. Start your tour at the iconic St. Louis Cathedral, founded in 1720. It was named after St. Louis, the King of France, and is one of the oldest cathedrals in the United States. Just in front of the church is Jackson Square, which was originally named Place d’Armes, as many French-Canadian town squares were named. Today it’s the perfect spot to snap some photos, and do some people-watching. Of course, the kooky characters of New Orleans are part of its charm.

There are many great guided walking tours of the French Quarter to choose from, several located near St. Louis Cathedral, but it’s easy enough to do it on your own. Just stroll Royal, Chartres, Dauphine, Decatur and Bourbon streets, and take in all those gorgeous ironwork balconies, brightly colored Creole townhouses, and bop along with the street musicians on just about every corner.

Tricentennial museum exhibits 

Of course, the French weren’t the first to inhabit the area, and the “New Orleans: The Founding Era” exhibit at the Historic New Orleans Collection does a wonderful job of showing all the different cultures that influenced New Orleans over the centuries, from the Chitimacha Tribe, to early African Americans to Spanish colonists, and then the French. Highlights include original street plans and maps from the early 1700s. You’ll be wowed by how little has changed in the French Quarter.

New Orleans is known as the birthplace of jazz. And rightly so. At the turn of the 20th century, musicians flocked to New Orleans, and were mixing African and European sounds to create a whole new music genre called jazz. Names like Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Sweet Emma Barrett and Trombone Shorty all lived and performed here in New Orleans. The New Orleans Jazz Museum is not to be missed, with incredible music and histories of legendary and lesser-known musicians, and rare collections. Two standout pieces are Louis Armstrong’s childhood trumpet, the one he learned to play on, and a piano owned by Fats Domino that nearly floated away during Hurricane Katrina.

Restaurants and bars celebrate New Orleans' tricentennial
01 / 35
There’s no better place to celebrate the 300th anniversary of New Orleans than one of the most iconic restaurants in the city: Brennan’s. On March 12, Brennan’s will host the James Beard Foundation Benefit Dinner with owners Ralph Brennan, Terry White and James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: South, Slade Rushing, through a gastronomic exploration of James Beard’s 1978 visit to New Orleans.
02 / 35
The five-course dinner, hosted by chef Slade Rushing, pairs original New Orleans libations and boutique wines with legendary dishes like Bananas a L’Archestrate and Crayfish a la Bordelaise.
03 / 35
In addition to the dinner, Brennan’s Restaurant has published its first children's book that tells the tale of 300 years of New Orleans history: 'A Topsy-Turvy History of New Orleans & Ten Tiny Turtles'.
04 / 35
In the International House Hotel, LOA bar is known for its inventive cocktail menu.
05 / 35
Creative director Alan Walter has created an entire menu centered on the historical 300th anniversary of New Orleans.
06 / 35
The Jean Lafitte (pictured) will use forged Spanish Moss, and there’s a Haitian Sazerac that offers a Caribbean spin on the city’s favorite cocktail. “The drink comes together to be a wonderfully affectionate New Orleans Sazerac, and a Rum Sazerac at that, which is so much more 'New Orleans' than Rye; a cocktail for the northernmost Caribbean city,” Walter says.
07 / 35
In addition to the cocktail menu, a preserved Banksy graffiti mural named “Looters” will be displayed in the hotel to pay reverence to the 300th anniversary.
08 / 35
Ralph’s on the Park has created a bar menu that pays tribute to the 300th anniversary of New Orleans with nods to the restaurant’s historic City Park Avenue building.
09 / 35
Ralph’s on the Park has created the Saux-Saux for the occasion, which is a take on the La Louisiane. Swirled with rye, Carpano, Chartreuse, Peychaud's and Herbsaint, the cocktail is an ode to Jean Marie Saux who first constructed the coffeehouse in the 900 City Park Avenue building in 1860.
10 / 35
In addition, there’s an Oak Fashioned, a twist on the Old Fashioned with bourbon, Luxardo cherry and orange, that’s served in a City Park oak-smoked glass.
11 / 35
In The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, Davenport Lounge is a favorite among visitors and locals for some of the city’s finest cocktails.
12 / 35
Bartender Kevin Londono has created a cocktail for the 300th anniversary, honoring the city’s diverse and multicultural history, with French, Spanish and American ingredients — a nod to the changing ownership during New Orleans’ formative years.
13 / 35
Londono’s cocktail is appropriately named The Tricentennial and is made with Spanish Vermouth, Hennessey XO, Sazerac Rye Whiskey, a dash of simple syrup, fresh lemon and an Herbsaint rinse.
14 / 35
Arguably the finest sweet shop in all New Orleans (and beyond) Sucre is an artisan dessert shop that sells everything from gelato and chocolates to sundaes and macarons.
15 / 35
Chef and co-founder Tariq Hanna is known for his innovative confections, especially for seasonal events. The 300th anniversary of New Orleans is no exception.
16 / 35
Hanna has created a Tricentennial Commemorative Chocolate Collection with eight specially made Meuniere chocolates. Each sweet treat is filled with white chocolate and brown butter folded into ganache, then covered in dark chocolate. The chocolate's exterior is splashed with black and gold and adorned with fleur de lis on the bottom, and a tricentennial logo wraps around Sucre’s signature green chocolate box.
17 / 35
One of the city’s most historic and celebrated restaurants, Arnaud’s is celebrating the tricentennial throughout the entire year.
18 / 35
Arnaud's will host private events and public affairs, like a Prohibition party (where alcohol is served in coffee cups) on May 10, and a ladies who lunch event (celebrating the founder’s daughter and former owner, Germaine C. Wells) in September.
19 / 35
Arnaud's chef Tommy DiGiovanni has created a dish to honor the celebration: Gulf Fish Grenobloise, a pan-seared fillet topped with sauce Grenobloise, and served with vegetable ragout.
20 / 35
Named for being “South of Bourbon,” SoBou is a sleek restaurant and cocktail bar in the French Quarter.
21 / 35
SoBou’s bar chef Laura Bellucci has created a cocktail that's especially made for sipping in celebration of the city’s tricentennial.
22 / 35
The concoction is a grilled Satsuma-infused Vieux Carré, French for Old Quarter and a nod to the original cocktail that was invented in the French Quarter. Bellucci adds the city’s famous citrus for a modern, celebratory spin.
23 / 35
Inside the stately Windsor Court Hotel, the Polo Club Lounge is the perfect spot for celebrating the 300th anniversary with a drink in hand.
24 / 35
The Bienville 300 will be added to the cocktail menu, paying homage to the father of New Orleans, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville. The tipple refers both to the tricentennial as well as the hotel’s address: 300 Gravier Street.
25 / 35
The beloved Commander’s Palace restaurant is celebrating 300 years of New Orleans with a special red, white and blue cocktail.
26 / 35
The Toast to the Tricentennial is made with Wheatley Vodka, whipped yogurt liqueur, Blue Cuaracao milk punch, and festive and fun red pop rocks.
27 / 35
Chef Isaac Toups of Toups South is commemorating NOLA’s 300th with a Tricentennial Prix Fixe, available for dinner service throughout January.
28 / 35
The two-course meal (priced at $30) will pay tribute to dishes from the 1700s, 1800s, 1900s and today. Expect items like an oyster Rockefeller soup or a Fernet Coke float.
29 / 35
DTB (chef Carl Schaubhut’s new restaurant that’s short for Down the Bayou) is celebrating the city’s tricentennial with a rotating menu of specialty drinks created by cocktail director Lu Brow.
30 / 35
Expect to see the Louisiana Cocktail, a playful spin on the Sazerac featuring sassafras-infused Sazerac rye, barrel-aged bitters, Balsam amaro and a pecan oil drizzle. More cocktails will include nods to the Brandy Milk Punch, Pimm’s Cup and Ramos Gin Fizz.
31 / 35
Louisiana’s most famous beer and original craft brewery, Abita Brewing Company, has created a new release in line with the tricentennial.
32 / 35
The Maison Blanc beer celebrates the French heritage with its name and has a mild, dry flavor with the characteristics of Sauvignon Blanc grapes. It can be found in stores now.
33 / 35
Cavan, a new-ish Coastal American restaurant in an 1883 mansion overlooking Magazine Street, is offering a menu to commemorate New Orleans’ tricentennial.
34 / 35
Chef Nathan Richard creates a prix fixe menu that features dishes that were served in New Orleans throughout the 1800s and early 1900s. Expect Chicken a la Marengo, named for Napoleon’s defeat of the Austrians in the Battle of Marengo; Shrimp Clemenceau, named for George Clemenceau, a French Prime Minister during World War I who was considered a hero to New Orleanian Creoles at the time; and Filet de Boeuf à la Robespierre, a mid-1800s dish grimly named to recall the guillotining of the influential Reign of Terror figure.
35 / 35
Cavan bar director Noelle Wilcox is offering pairing options to go with the menu, including the city’s original cocktails such as a Sazerac, the Ramos Gin Fizz and the Vieux Carre.

Taste that New Orleans history 

With legendary flavors like Cajun, creole, soul food and all that Gulf seafood – it's impossible to pin down just one flavor or cuisine for New Orleans. With French, Spanish, Portugese, African, Caribbean and American influences, it’s a true melting pot of tastes. And a pot that usually has a crawfish in it. So here’s just a few of the can’t-miss spots to taste 300 years of New Orleans history. 

You must start your morning off at the historic French Market. Established in the 1700s, it’s one of the oldest markets of its kind in the United States. And since 1862, the legendary Café du Monde has been serving up those iconic beignets and café au laits. It can get pretty crowded here, but it’s worth it for those delectable little French doughnuts, with powdered sugar to spare. And wear. It will definitely get all over you, so bibs are recommended.

Café du Monde is on Decatur Street, as is another New Orleans legendary food spot: Central Grocery, where they proudly claim as the home of the original muffaletta. The story goes that a Sicilian immigrant named Signor Lupo Salvatore opened his grocery here in 1906. He sold his Italian olive salad, meats and cheeses, and next door, a bakery made these wonderful Italian round breads with sesame seeds, called muffalettas. One day the light bulb went off, and the muffaletta sandwich was born. Today, the third generation of Salvatore’s family still owns and runs the grocery. And the muffalettas are incredible. Warning: If you order the full muffaletta, you’ll need to make some new friends to finish it all.

But New Orleans’ cuisine is always evolving. So for a taste of what’s new and hip, head outside the French Quarter to the Warehouse District, to two new spots that will have your taste buds singing "When the Saints Go Marching In.” Auction House Market features 'round the world tastes from Indian street food to Thai rolled ice cream to South American empanadas, and of course some local Gulf oysters. Hungry yet?

For more international flavors, nearby is Pêche, owned by James Beard award-winning chef Ryan Prewitt. His dishes are inspired by South America and Spain, but he uses local Gulf seafood, including fresh oysters and fish. Try the baked drum with mushroom broth and calas. Calas are sort of like beignets, so you get to have them twice in one day. Divine.

Budget-friendly flavors of New Orleans
01 / 20
On a prime piece of real estate at the corner of St. Charles Ave. and Napoleon Street, Superior Seafood is the ideal place to hop off the streetcar line for an oyster happy hour.
02 / 20
A dozen Gulf oysters will set you back just $6; they’re 50-cents apiece everyday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The bivalves at Superior are locally sourced and delivered daily from nearby St. Bernard Parish, La.
03 / 20
Not only can you get a fine sandwich at Napoleon House, but this almost two-century-old building serves as a history lesson to accompany your lunch.
04 / 20
Piled high with cured meats and cheeses, then slathered with an olive spread and heated, the half-muffuletta will set you back $9.90 and can serve two people. Enjoy it in the breezy courtyard with an icy cold Pimm’s Cup.
05 / 20
District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew is an uptown sweet shop that sells more than just doughnuts.
06 / 20
The Blue Ribbon Chicken and Ham Biscuit comes with fried chicken breast, Nueske's Smoked Ham, melted Havarti cheese, honey spicy mustard and Szechuan pickles — all served on a homemade buttermilk biscuit for $6.
07 / 20
It may not be the reason you come to New Orleans, but locals love the hot dogs at Dat Dog. With a quirky variety of sausages (some made from alligator or crawfish) and more than 30 toppings, the wieners are not only unique -- they're tasty. The vegan dogs are awesome, too.
08 / 20
The Blue Dat Burger dog is a rolled beef patty (proteins in “tubular” form) topped with with blue cheese, grilled onions, bacon and barbecue sauce for $7.95.
09 / 20
It may be in a strip mall, but MoPho is magic. Chef Michael Gulotta, winner of Food & Wine’s Best New Chef in 2016, takes Vietnamese fare and gives it a Creole twist.
10 / 20
The non-traditional, but equally delicious veggie pho is made with roasted tofu, mushrooms, grilled greens and roasted eggplant for $9.
11 / 20
Open 24 hours in City Park, Morning Call Coffee Stand has been serving café au lait and beignets to the city of New Orleans since 1870.
12 / 20
The rich chicory coffee pairs perfectly with the fried donuts, generously dusted with powdered sugar. A beignet and small café au lait cost $2.20, or you can get three beignets for the same price.
13 / 20
Salon Restaurant by Sucre, the brainchild of chef Tariq Hanna of Sucre sweets fame, is situated in a stunning French Quarter building, where you’ll want to snag a balcony seat for prime people watching.
14 / 20
The happy hour $6 Gorgonzola Oyster Dip is swirled with artichoke hearts, fresh oysters and gorgonzola cheese, served with a crusty baguette.
15 / 20
This Irish Channel dive bar isn’t much to look at, but the back of the building is home to a small restaurant, where you can find some of the best po' boys in New Orleans.
16 / 20
Parasols is known for the fall-apart roast beef po' boy, a debris-filled sandwich soaked with gravy and served on toasted bread. Order it dressed to sound like a local, for $8.
17 / 20
Arguably the best burger in New Orleans, The Company Burger now has two locations (downtown and Freret St.) serving high-quality burgers, shakes, and of course, cocktails.
18 / 20
The Company Burger is the restaurant’s signature item, made with two thin Creekstone Farms beef patties that are ground and cut in house. Topped with melted cheese, the burgers are stacked with red onion and house-made pickles. And the mayo bar is just a bonus for the $8.75 price tag.
19 / 20
In the Bywater neighborhood, two New Yorkers started Pizza Delicious to bring good pizza to New Orleans. And they succeeded.
20 / 20
A slice of cheese pizza runs $2.25, and you can get two and a PBR for just $7.
