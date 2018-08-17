A New Jersey high school principal is making headlines for his unique approach to combatting bullying and absences simultaneously.

The strategy? A laundry room.

Akbar Cook, who reportedly started the job two weeks ago, said some West Side High School students in Newark were missing as many as five days a month because they were bullied for wearing dirty clothes.

The five washers and dryers were installed in an old locker room and will be open to students for free after school Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting Aug. 27, according to WABC.

Student Nasirr Cameron told a CBS affiliate that he had seen students in the back of the classrooms pick on others for "how they smelled and how their clothes looked dirty."

In interviews with media outlets, Cook told the story of one student who tried to prevent security from checking her bag because she didn't want people to know she was homeless and carried her dirty clothes.

Cook told news outlets this was just part of his broader mission to always advocate for his students.

"(Students will) fight on that SAT or that test the same way you fight for them. ... That's who I am," Cook told WABC.

Since news of this story has spread, surrounding communities have donated buckets of laundry supplies in support.

Watch the principal's interview with WABC:

