With the opening of Disneyland's new Star Wars land not so far away, a recent aerial view of the 14-acre attraction gives fans a good idea of what awaits behind construction walls.

The Dec. 7 flyover by Rogue Aviation of Costa Mesa, California, provided a detailed glimpse of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, from the domed structures of the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu to the most recognized ship in the galaxy – the Millennium Falcon.

With the area opening in summer 2019 (and fall 2019 at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.), the video and photos show how close many of the exteriors of Galaxy’s Edge are to completion.

Han Solo’s ship appears to be ready to take off. Those riding Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will enter the cockpit six at a time to pilot the craft through a dangerous bit of space. With riders in control of weapons, navigation and repairs, they will be judged by how well they fly.

Galaxy’s Edge also will feature Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which drops guests into the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance, as well as Oga's Cantina, where for the first time the general public can order alcoholic drinks inside Disneyland.

As guests explore the outpost, they'll likely encounter bounty hunters, storm troopers and smugglers in this immersive experience.

