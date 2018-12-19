The Nevada State Legislature building is seen in Carson City on June 3, 2017.

JASON BEAN/RGJ, RENO GAZETTE-JOURNAL-USA TODAY NETWORK

RENO — Nevada will seat the nation’s first-ever female-majority Legislature in February.

The Clark County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday sealed the historic feat with the appointment of two women to fill recently vacated Las Vegas-area Assembly seats.

Beatrice Duran, a grievance specialist with the politically powerful Culinary Union Local 226, will represent the District 11 seat won by Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz in November. Diaz ditched her seat in District 11 to make a run for a soon-to-be empty spot on the Las Vegas City Council.

Rochelle Nguyen, a Las Vegas attorney, will take over for outgoing Assemblyman Chris Brooks in District 10. Both appointments were supported by the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus.

Nguyen, the daughter of a Vietnamese refugee, will be the first Asian American Assemblywoman to serve in District 10. She is a former Clark County public defender. Nguyen also worked as an immigration attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Duran, a single mom and former food server at a downtown Las Vegas casino, told county leaders she had helped win over $10 million in backpay and settlements for Culinary Union workers.

Brooks, the departing assemblyman in District 10, was picked to fill a state Senate vacancy created by Tick Segerblom’s election to the Clark County Board of Commissioners.

Women now hold 23 seats in the Assembly and nine seats in the state Senate, for a total of 32 seats in the 63-seat Legislature.

The significance of those numbers was not lost on county commissioners. But after making five legislative appointments in the six weeks since Election Day, most felt it was time for the Legislature to reconsider the way it fills vacancies.

Four of the panel's seven members lamented the fact that they had to fill statehouse seats so soon after voters made their own picks for the positions.

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly called it "disheartening."

Commissioner Susan Brager said the appointment process, which typically involves commissioners deferring to the wishes of legislative leaders, amounted to a "pretend vote."

Governor-elect Steve Sisolak, the commission's longtime chairman, agreed the system needed reform.

"There's got to be a better system for this," Sisolak said. "It's unfortunate, but this is the system that we have, that we're dealing with, so hopefully the Legislature will look at this and maybe make some changes."

State Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson later told the Reno Gazette Journal that some elements of the appointment process needed to be "reexamined." He said lawmakers may consider changes to who can apply for an appointment, and who will make those appointments, during the upcoming legislative session.

Tuesday’s unanimous appointments came two weeks after Clark County leaders named another female appointee, Dallas Harris, to the state Senate. Harris, an attorney for the Public Utilities Commission, replaces newly elected Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

The commissioners' picks merely completed the work voters started during last month’s blue wave.

Midterm voters elected an unprecedented number of Nevada women to serve in the state Assembly, guaranteeing the first female majority seen on either side of the statehouse.

On a night that saw a record number of women elected to Congress, Nevada voters also handed U.S. Sen.-elect Jacky Rosen the distinction of ensuring her state’s first-ever female-majority Congressional delegation.

Further down ballot, incoming Nevada Supreme Court Justice Elissa Cadish — Rosen’s bridesmaid and a key player in her decision to seek the Senate seat — helped assure a female-dominated bench in the state’s highest court.

Nevada was already poised to have the nation’s largest number of female state legislators, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Women made up nearly 40 percent of the statehouse before Election Day. After, they accounted for 48 percent.

The Silver State has long been seen as nation’s best chance to close the state legislative gender gap, a prospect that prompted weeks of national media attention.

Groups that helped recruit and train many of the state’s female candidates have credited the #MeToo movement — a social media-driven wave of support for thousands of victims who came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men — for helping develop this year’s record-breaking batch of office-holders.

The Legislature is set to reconvene on Feb. 4.