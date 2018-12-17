Netflix is bringing back its family friendly collection of New Year's countdown videos, and you can start watching them today.

If you're unfamiliar with the annual tradition, Netflix releases a series of short videos featuring kids' favorite characters so the younger members of the household can celebrate the turn of a new year, too.

Parents love that the videos can be played ANY TIME of the day.

This means kids still get a midnight-style New Year's Eve countdown and can be hustled off to bed early.

This year, there are 14 videos (five more than last year), and some are geared toward older siblings thanks to YPulse research that showed 70 percent of Generation Z and millennials prefer staying home on New Year's Eve, Netflix said in a release.

What you need to know

Streaming starts Wednesday, Dec. 26.

To find the videos, type in "countdowns" on Netflix's search option.

All videos are about five minutes long.

Each video ends with a New Year's Eve countdown to ring in 2019.

This year's videos

Alexa & Katie

Season 2 of "Alexa & Katie" begins on Netflix Dec. 26.

Netflix

A female buddy comedy about best friends during their freshman year. When bold Alexa gets cancer, timid Katie finds herself thrust into a role she didn't expect.

All Hail King Julien

King Julien must protect the kingdom from secret agents and stampeding clones, among other things, while keeping the party rockin'.

Beat Bugs

Season 3 of "Beat Bugs" begins on Nov. 9 on Netflix.

Netflix

Five happy bugs use songs from the Beatles to learn big lessons about the world around them.

Boss Baby

Season 2 of "The Boss Baby: Back in Business" begins Oct. 12 on Netflix.

Netflix

Boss Baby, the suit-wearing VP of Field Operations, will do whatever he must to make sure babies keep the largest share of the love pie. Dealing with designer puppies and cuddly kittens is nothing he can't handle with his older, loyal brother by his side.

Fuller House

"Fuller House" returns for a fourth season.

Mike Yarish / Netflix

Kimmy and Stephanie move in to help D.J. raise her three children after the loss of her husband. Based on the '90s comedy.

Larva Island

Yellow and Red are island castaways. They compete with animals, insects and one dim-witted man on an exotic island for food, shelter and survival. Also, the chance to escape.

Motown Magic

"Motown Magic" is available Nov. 20 on Netflix.

Netflix

Ben uses his imagination and the Master Piece (a magical paint brush) as a "chosen one" to bring life to street-art characters and murals in his city. Each of the stories are inspired by a Motown song.

Pinky Malinky

This animated mocumentary follows Pinky Malinky, a positive hot dog, living in a human world. With the help of his friends, Babs and JJ, they embrace life in their beloved town and school in Sackenhack.

Prince of Peoria

Watch "Prince of Peoria" on Nov. 16 on Netflix.

Netflix

A 13-year-old prince named Emil poses as an exchange student and strikes up an unlikely friendship with an American overachiever named Teddy who's his total opposite.

Skylanders Academy

A ragtag group with elemental skills must learn to quell their egos to protect the Skylands from evil. They must learn to trust each other and fight as a team in order to balance the land and maintain harmony.

Spirit Riding Free

The wild mustang Spirit meets his match when he finds a girl named Lucky. Follow their adventures as they push the limits, learn about friendship and find out what it means to be free.

Super Monsters

"Super Monsters Monster Party" features a dance-party collection of music for the toddler set.

Netflix

Six preschoolers by day and monsters by night work together with their teachers to master what seems to be their untamable super powers.

Tales of Arcadia

A teenage girl, a Latino boy and an old man are aliens disguised as humans who develop an affection for humans and primitive Earth while searching for a way home.

True and the Rainbow Kingdom

Credit: Netflix

Netflix

True, guardian of the magical Rainbow Kingdom, and her best friend, a cat named Bartleby, solve problems through their ingenuity and creativeness to bring harmony to the kingdom.

