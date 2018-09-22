FREEPORT, Texas — Turns out, a bunch of unwanted bananas in Texas were worth nearly $18 million.

That’s how much the cocaine found hidden beneath the bananas at the port in Freeport would have sold for on the streets, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The port offered two pallets of the fruit to the department because no one ever claimed them.

Two sergeants were loading up the bananas Friday morning when they noticed one of the boxes felt different.

They snipped the straps, opened it up and found a bundle full of a white powdery substance hidden beneath the bananas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents confirmed it was cocaine. They searched all 45 boxes and found 540 packages of cocaine with an estimated street value of $17.8 million.

“Sometimes, life gives you lemons. Sometimes, it gives you bananas,” the Department of Criminal Justice wrote on its Facebook page. “And sometimes, it gives you something you’d never expect!”

Customs and Drug Enforcement Administration agents are investigating.

More: Cocaine-filled balloons pop on California school campus, 2 students hospitalized

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com