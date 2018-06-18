One of the most well known national parks, Grand Canyon National Park is overwhelming in its immense size and depth. Lesser known but just as grand is Arizona’s Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, located 30 miles southwest of St. George, Utah. This monument of colorful vistas and deep canyons has no paved roads but is worth the effort to explore. You can take a scenic four-wheel-drive, hike in the backcountry, or discover some of the area’s archeological and historic sites.

Visiting one of America's spectacular national parks isn't always easy, especially during the summer when crowds are at their peak. Making the drive can mean long hours in the car, and flying isn't always more convenient. But why suffer when you have a view of the parks right at your fingertips?

Instead of making the trip, take a virtual look at five of the most spectacular national parks in full 360 degree video. Start with a precarious mule ride down into the depths of the Grand Canyon, at the top of this page.

Next, lose yourself in Yosemite's majesty in the video just below, followed by the thousands of trees in view at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. And finally, watch the sunset over the Grand Teton National Park, then finish things off with a sift through the sand of Death Valley.

