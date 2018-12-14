No person is immune from the urge to take a selfie while they travel. Not even a spacecraft visiting Mars.
Earlier this week, NASA shared an amazing image of the InSight Lander, which touched down on Mars last month.
The selfie was captured using a camera on the lander's robotic arm, then created a mosaic with 11 images.
Viewers can spot InSight's solar panel as well as its entire deck which includes a variety of science instruments, said NASA.
Team members overseeing the mission also got their first images of InSight's workspace, consisting of a 14-by-7-foot area of terrain in front of the vessel.
"The near-absence of rocks, hills and holes means it'll be extremely safe for our instruments," said Bruce Banerdt of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement.
Over the next several weeks, team members will work through where to place instruments such as a seismometer, used to detect movement on Mars' surface.
