Myrtle Beach is a resort town on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast that attracts people from all over the world for its 60-mile coast line.

The top value destination on review and booking website TripAdvisor is also known for having more than 100 high-quality golf courses. One course even hosted Sports Illustrated’s first sales conference before the debut of its first issue in 1954.

Myrtle Beach also attracts foodies and is often dubbed the seafood capital of South Carolina.

For entertainment, visitors can take a ride on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on the town’s 1.2-mile Boardwalk. Live music can be heard at The Carolina Opry, Legends in Concert and the Alabama Theatre.

Shopping is another favorite pastime, with plenty of opportunities along the Grand Stand, Barefoot landing, The Market Common, and Broadway at the Beach.

The town also has numerous museums, art galleries and gardens, such as Brookgreen Gardens with its large collection of figurative sculpture by American artists.

On top of that, Myrtle Beach has several affordable hotels.

USA TODAY asked TripAdvisor to identify hotels in Myrtle Beach with high ratings and reasonable rates for August. The site came up with 10 lodging options with at least a “four bubble” rating with rates under $250. Browse the slideshow above for their trip-inspiring picks.

