If you haven't heard of JoJo Siwa, your kids probably have. The 15-year-old singer and dancer has carved out a huge fan base online. She counts more than 6 million subscribers to her YouTube channel and nearly 7 million followers on Instagram.

As teens like JoJo and those younger achieve social media celebrity, their parents juggle the newfound fame and opportunities while making sure their children get a chance to just be kids.

“The greatest thing about it is she literally was doing it all herself, from filming to editing to thumbnails to producing,” said her mother, Jessalynn Siwa of Los Angeles. “To see her have the success is really just the cherry on top.”

Jojo Siwa, left, with her mom, Jessalynn.

Jessalynn Siwa

Kids no longer need traditional TV to entertain themselves: There's Netflix, Hulu and plenty of other streaming options. But none reign as supreme as YouTube, where video creators such as Logan Paul — a 22-year-old comedian and entertainer boasting 17.5 million subscribers — have transformed into superstars through their wildly popular channels that appeal to younger viewers.

“There’s a culture of celebrity on YouTube that makes it pretty powerful for kids,” said Devorah Heitner, author of the book Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World. “There’s a lot of YouTubers that are making some really compelling content kids like and follow.”

Behind the scenes, JoJo's mom works to keep her daughter happy as she manages her rising status and keeps track of regular tasks like school. “Every day is just a learning experience,” Siwa said.

The Siwas started out on reality TV, appearing in shows such as Dance Moms and Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. But JoJo’s presence on YouTube and other social media propelled her to a heightened level of popularity among kids. Last year, Nickelodeon signed her to a talent deal that includes a documentary-style special.

Her mom leaves the creative decisions on what videos to produce to JoJo, supporting her behind the scenes by driving her to locations and buying what she needs for video shoots, as well as basics like home schooling.

“It’s really fun for me,” JoJo said in an interview with USA TODAY. “It’s like my version of going to the park.”

JoJo has become so popular that going out in public becomes a challenge. Her mother noted a recent trip to a candy store, where screaming fans awaited.

“One of the employees came up to me, and I was like, ‘Oh good, she’s going to close the store and help us get out of here,' " Siwa recalled. “She was like, ‘You can’t film in here.’ And I’m like: ‘We’re not. We’re just trying to get out.’ ”

It’s not just on YouTube where kids find social media fame. Instagram also serves as a viral-inducing platform for kids with visual flair.

Through the Instagram account @princeandthebaker, 9-year-old Princeton Cannon of Atlanta showcases his lavish outfits to the world. His mom, Keira Cannon, 39, is his personal photographer. She said the account started unassumingly — just a few photos of Princeton’s outfits before school.

Keira Cannon, left, takes a picture of her son, Princeton, for their Instagram account @princeandthebaker. He models an outfit from retailer Childrensalon, based in London.

M. Phillips

But when a designer offered to send the duo some shirts to style, the account turned into something bigger.

Shops and brands now approach Princeton, eager to outfit him with their latest looks, his mother said. Polo Ralph Lauren partnered with her this year on an exclusive shoot for a new line of shirts. Princeton's fans stretch as far as Denmark and The Netherlands, she said.

Although based in Atlanta, the two travel to New York City for photo shoots to update their Instagram account and a blog called Styling The Prince.

“It has always been just about us hanging out and using the medium of fashion as a way to express his personality,” she said, acknowledging that life can turn into a "juggling act." Aside from fielding weekend shoots for Princeton, she also home-schools him and works as a pastry chef.

“As I talk about it out loud, I’m like — I sound crazy,” she joked. “I don’t even sound like a normal human being.”

Both moms, Cannon and Siwa, share a belief as parents of young Internet celebrities: The child has to really want this.

“It can’t just be about getting product or earning money,” Cannon said. “That’s not going to work. You really have to have something to say, and the child really has to be interested in it, or it’s not going to last.”

“It’s a lot of work and a lot of commitment,” Siwa said. “If it’s what you love, you’ve gotta try.”

