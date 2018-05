Arkady Babchenko, a fiercely anti-Kremlin journalist who had been reported shot and killed in Kiev, showed up alive Wednesday at a news conference to explain that police had faked his death to catch the man who ordered the hit.

To the applause and gasps of the press, Babchenko took the floor at the news conference and apologized to the friends and family who mourned for him and were unaware of the plan.

“I want to say sorry for what you felt. I had to bury my friends and colleagues many times,” Babchenko told reporters at the televised briefing at the offices of the Ukrainian Security Service, the Kyiv Post reports.

According to the SBU, Russian special services had ordered Babchenko killed and paid an unnamed Ukrainian citizen $40,000 to organize the killing. The SBU said he, in turn, paid a potential gunman $30,000 to carry out the hit.

But when the SBU learned of the plot, they recruited the gunman to work for them as a double agent to fake the shooting and arrest the organizer, who has been apprehended.

The SBU said, according to the Kyiv Post, that Babchenko's death was intended to be the first of some 30 planned killings of Russian citiznes in Ukraine allegedly ordered by Russian special services.

Vasily Gritsak, head of the security service, explained the elaborate scheme to reporters at the news conference where Babchenko appeared.

On Tuesday, Kiev and national police had said Babchenko, one of Russia’s best-known war reporters, had been shot three times in the back outside his apartment building and was found bleeding by his wife.

National Police spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo had told reporters that the purported killer had been waiting for Babchenko in the stairwell.

A police composite portrait even described the killer as a tall man with a grey beard, in his 40s. He was wearing a denim hat, jacket and jeans, according to the Kyiv Post.

Babchenko, 41, served in the Russian army during the two wars in Chechnya in the 1990s, and hosts a news program on Ukraine's ATR channel,

As a journalist, Babchenko had assailed Moscow's annexation of Crimea, its support for separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine and the Russian campaign in Syria.

Reporters, police and neighbors gather at the entrance of the building where journalist Arkady Babchenko was shot dead in his apartment on May 29, 2018.

Sergei Supinsky, AFP/Getty Images

Some of his articles and posts outraged many Russians. In one, he said he felt no regret about the deaths of Russian army choir members and others from a December 2016 plane crash as they were heading to perform before Russian troops in Syria. Several Russian lawmakers even called for stripping Babchenko of his citizenship over the comment.

In the wake of the purproted death, Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Facebook he was convinced that "the Russian totalitarian machine didn’t forgive his honesty and integrity. A real friend of Ukraine who told the truth about Russian aggression.”

Mikhail Fedotov, head of the Kremlin human rights council and head of the Russian Union of Journalists, said Babchenko had his "own special vision of the world, with his very critical view of Russian politics. That’s why his murder is openly provocative.”

In New York, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Twitter that "Ukrainian authorities should conduct a swift and thorough investigation" into Babchenko's murder.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also weighed in, saying “bloody crimes and total impunity have become routine for the Kiev regime" and demanded a prompt investigation.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, told Russian news agencies Wednesday that Russia would be happy to help with the investigation if Ukrainian authorities requested it.

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker who serves as an adviser to the interior minister, said on Facebook that investigators would be looking at "Russian spy agencies' efforts to get rid of those who are trying to tell the truth about what is going on in Russia and Ukraine."

In 2016, Ukranian-Belarussian journalist Pavel Sheremet, who had also left Russia, was killed by car bomb in central Kiev as he was driving to work, according to the Kyiv Post.

Contributing: Associated Press

