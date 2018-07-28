BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan are investigating what caused a massive fire at a motel that killed a family of six and sent several other people to the hospital.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. EDT on Saturday. The caller told dispatchers there was a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living motel in Benton Harbor.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered the motel was filled with flames and smoke. First responders began evacuating the hotel and fire crews worked to fight down the flames, deputies say.

Authorities said 27 rooms were occupied at the time of the fire and several of the occupants were taken to Lakeland Medical Center. The sheriff's office reported a family of six — a mother and her five children, ages 2 through 10 — were killed in the fire.

The American Red Cross is working to find shelter for all the people now displaced as a result of the fire.

Preliminary estimates from the sheriff's office show that about 90 percent of the rooms at the motel sustained smoke, fire or water damage.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall Division will assist the Berrien County Sheriff's Office to determine a cause and origin to the massive fire.

