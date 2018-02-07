The landmine of shoes in front of the door means there are teenagers in the house, so quite possibly there's loud music blaring and all the food is gone.

But inside laughter can be heard, too, lamented Heather Duckworth, who snapped a photo of shoes piled up on the front porch in a Facebook post that has been shared 97,000 times. This is the 18th summer for two of her sons, she explained, and she's now on her way to becoming an empty nester.

"They say you only have 18 summers with your kids. I am on number 18 with mine. This realization tugs at my heart and makes me wonder how 18 summers went by so quickly."

'A bittersweet stage'

Duckworth, a Tampa, Fla. mom didn't expect her sentimental post about shoes to go viral but she told All the Moms. She must have tapped into the pride and sorrow parents feel about children leaving home.

"I have been amazed with the response. But I think it is because as parents we feel such a mix of happiness and sadness when our children graduate from high school and head off to college. It is a bittersweet stage of life and I think many parents can relate to those feelings. Plus, not only are you going to miss your own child, but all of their friends as well!"

Soon, scattered shoes

Duckworth's two 18-year-old sons will start college next year. (They were born triplets, but their brother died from cancer when he was 6.) She has a 20-year-old son who will be a junior at college and an 11-year-old daughter.

The shoes, Duckworth explained in her post, say it all.

I love having these all over my porch because it means that my children are home. It means that I know where they are and who they are with and that they are all safe. I am very aware that these shoes won't be here much longer. All too soon these shoes will be scattered across different college campuses and they will taking their first steps of independence. And I know that these shoes might not find their way back home next summer as life takes them on new adventures.

"...So I am going to treasure this summer of shoes...Because I know that all too soon those shoes will be running off exploring the world...and my porch will be empty."

A follow-up post

Duckworth wrote a follow-up post to respond to the 16,000 comments and questions. Among them: Who do those shoes belong to? Do you really make them take off their shoes before entering the house? Who was supervising the kids?

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com