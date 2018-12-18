Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport said Monday that it is now offering unlimited free Wi-Fi for travelers.

Previously, free Wi-Fi was limited to one hour at the airport, which goes by airport code MKE.

"Unlimited free Wi-Fi has been one of the most-requested passenger amenities at MKE," Chris Abele, Milwaukee County executive, said in a statement. "It's exciting to roll out unlimited free Wi-Fi just in time for the busy holiday travel season at MKE."

MKE is the International Air Transport Association identifier for Mitchell. The airport is owned and operated by Milwaukee County.

The unlimited free Wi-Fi is available throughout the airport terminal, including the concession mall, ticketing, baggage claim, Concourse C and Concourse D.

"To use the new service, travelers should simply select 'MKE Free WiFi' in the wireless settings on their laptop or mobile device," according to the statement.

Photos: Thanksgiving holiday travelers at Milwaukee airport People wait in line at the Frontier Airlines ticket area to check their bags. Thanksgiving week travelers flocked to Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Wednesday for the holiday. Thanksgiving travel tends to shift from business to leisure travelers — often families with children — passing through the security checkpoints, gates and concourses at the airport. It's one of the busiest travel days of the year. TSA agent Amanda Sura (right) checks a flight attendant's ID in a TSA precheck area. Lillie Chudacoff (right), 16, of Appleton, and her cousin, Emily Haight, 15, of Pewaukee, wait in line before being screened by TSA enroute to their trip to Orlando to visit their grandmother for Thanksgiving. People wait in line to check their bags at the Southwest Airlines ticket area. Sandra Barns and her sister, Rosemary Barns , both of Milwaukee, wait in line at the Frontier Airlines ticket area to check their bags before they head to Virginia Beach, Virginia. Leo Kovach, 5, of Wauwatosa, hustles through the airport with his suitcase before checking his bag with his family, including his father, Joshua Kovach, and mother, Jenny Kovach (not pictured), who were all headed to Austin, Texas. The Kovach family, including (from left) mother Amy; Cora, 3; Leo, 5; Anna, 8; and dad Joshua, all from Wauwatosa, wait to check their bags at the Southwest Airlines ticket area before heading to Austin, Texas.

"TSA recommends that travelers arrive at the airport two hours before their departure time. Unlimited free Wi-Fi will make it even easier to complete work or enjoy some down time on social media before flying out from MKE," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said in the statement.

The Wi-Fi is provided by Boingo. Passengers will still have the opportunity to purchase Wi-Fi if higher bandwidth is necessary, according to the statement.

MKE offers nonstop flights to 45 destinations coast to coast, and 160 international destinations are available with one connection.

MKE is served by Air Canada, Alaska, Allegiant, American, Apple/Funjet, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United, and Volaris.

Mitchell is entirely funded by user fees; no property tax dollars are used for the airport’s capital improvements or for its day-to-day operation.