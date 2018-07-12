In 2017, nearly 8 percent of high school students said they had smoked a cigarette in the past month. That's nearly half of what the rate was in 2011, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Is smoking among teens a thing of the past? Not if vaping has anything to say about it.

Today, more than 3 million middle and high school students say they regularly vape with e-cigarettes. From 2017 to 2018, the number of high schoolers who reported using e-cigarettes increased 78 percent, according to the 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey.

The percentage of U.S. teens who report using vaping devices is on the rise. Year over year, use by high school seniors rose by a third in 2018. But there's also some good news on teen drug abuse in a new report.

In a Tuesday advisory, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged local restrictions on e-cigarettes such as taxes and bans on indoor vaping to cut down on youth vaping.

But why are teens across the country using e-cigarettes? Do they pick up a vape pen or a Juul because of peer pressure? Do they feel like e-cigarette companies are targeting them without filling them in on the health risks? USA TODAY breaks it down:

Why do teens start vaping?

Cassandra Cini, 19, is a sophomore at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire. She said she began vaping her freshman year because her boyfriend at the time had a Juul, a small, e-cigarette popular among teens and college students.

She said many college students think of vaping as something fun to do with friends, not as a tobacco product with health risks. But Juul pods, the liquid that turns to smoke in the device, contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, according to the Truth Initiative, an anti-smoking non-profit.

"In college, a lot of people have them. When we go out people will share them," Cini said. "I think cigarettes are super gross, but vaping seems cleaner almost. You don't think of them like cigarettes."

Cini had never smoked before she started vaping. Now, she has tried to quit multiple times, but she gets a headache and feels shaky without her Juul.

"It’s so stupid to say it out loud, but I literally just got addicted to it because it was a social thing," Cini said. "I've definitely tried to stop, but it's like an addiction, so you can't really stop."

Leia Dyste, 19, is a sophomore at Northern Arizona State University, and she has been vaping for a year. She started vaping because she was interested in smoking as a stress relief from school, and she knew e-cigarettes carried fewer carcinogens than regular cigarettes.

"The act itself of smoking is not a crutch, but something I rely on to ease anxiety, and vaping is an easy way to do that," Dyste said. "For those who do smoke cigarettes, or have in the past, it’s like a healthier alternative even if we don’t know everything about all of the risks yet,"

Though e-cigarettes do contain fewer harmful chemicals than other tobacco products, any exposure to carcinogens is dangerous for young people, according to Benard Dreyer, president of American Academy of Pediatrics.

However, Dyste said many of the college students she knows use Juuls and e-cigarettes without understanding that vaping is using tobacco.

"A lot of the people I know who vape, the way they look at people who smoke cigarettes is like the worst possible thing you could be doing, but they’re not even doing anything much different," Dyste said. "So it’s kind of like its own culture at this point. I think a lot of people feel left out if they don’t have a vape to just pull out at any time, so that just kind of adds to the fact that it’s such a new thing that everyone is doing."

How has marketing played a role?

The social pressure to vape isn't the only reason why teens start using e-cigarettes, according to Cini. She also credited Juul Labs's marketing, with advertisements on social media that prominently featured bright colors and young people smoking with friends.

"I think that when it hit the market, they did a really good job with social media, and it sounds cliché, but they made it seem cool," Cini said "It just blew up almost like an Internet sensation."

Michael McCall, 27, is finishing his bachelors degree at James Madison University. He has vaped for a year and a half, and he uses a "box mod," another kind of e-cigarette that gets its name from its square case.

McCall said vaping was rare on college campuses until the Juul's meteoric rise.

"No one was really into it until the Juuls came out," McCall said. "I would like to give them the benefit of the doubt, but they definitely had ads in the past that had teenage-looking people in the ad, and it had lots of moving around and catchy music. Whoever was viewing it definitely got a party vibe."

In November, Juul Labs deleted its Facebook and Instagram accounts and halted promotional posts on Twitter after federal regulators declared youth vaping an epidemic.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Juul Labs said its 2015 launch campaign, which featured young models and colorful backgrounds, was "aimed at adult smokers in the 25 to 34-year-old demographic, featuring models between the ages of 24 and 37."

“JUUL Labs is committed to preventing youth from initiating on nicotine. As we said before, our intent was never to have youth use JUUL products," Victoria Davis, Juul Labs spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. "We are committed to working with FDA, state Attorneys General, local municipalities, and community organizations as a transparent and responsible partner in this effort.”

Juul Labs also halted sales of mango, fruit, creme and cucumber flavored pods at more than 90,000 retail stores, amid claims the sweeter flavors attracted teens. The company now requires age verification for online sales to ensure customers are 21 and over.

Robin Koval, President and CEO of the Truth Initiative, said taking these flavors out of stores is central to reducing vaping among teens. In one 2017 tweet, the company said "RT if you enjoy dessert without the spoon with our Creme Brulee #Juulpods."

"If flavors aren't the No. 1 reason teens are using Juul, they're No. 2," Koval said. "Flavors use the same reasoning that kids are using when they're in a candy store."

How can adults respond to teens using e-cigarettes?

In his Tuesday advisory, Adams stressed "the importance of protecting children from a lifetime of nicotine addiction and associated health risks."

"We need to protect out kids from all tobacco products, including all shapes and sizes of e-cigarettes," Adams said. "Everyone can play an important role in protecting our nation's young people from the risk of e-cigarettes."

Humberto Choi, a pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic who leads a task force on smoking cessation, agreed that adults also have a role to play in addressing teen e-cigarette usage. One critical step parents can take today is making sure their children know that vaping is not just a "risk-free" version of smoking, he said.

"We know it can cause aggravation in the lungs, causing problems for people with asthma, and liver disease can become more dramatic for a lot of people," Choi said. "And we're still in the process of getting more and more data on the long-term effects of vaping among teens."

Communities will also be tasked with addressing the future waves of nicotine addictions that come from e-cigarette usage, according to Koval.

"Teachers will tell you they literally have kids who can't sit through a class because they have such a strong craving for Juul," Koval said. "You now have an entire population of kids who are addicted to nicotine, and we have to help them quit."

Choi said reducing vaping will ultimately require the same long-term effort as reducing cigarette usage among teens, from educating them about vaping in health classes to doctors asking about e-cigarette usage during annual check-ups.

"It's going to involve everyone, including parents, teachers (and) physicians," Choi said. "It's going to take another decades-long effort."