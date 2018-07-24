An hour glass surrounded by falling cash.

Getty Images

Surveys indicate Millennials are the most responsible generation when it comes to emergency savings. But when it comes to long-term investing, this generation appears to be a little too cautious.

When asked what the best long-term investment is, 30 percent of millennial (18- to 37-years-old) respondents said cash, according to a new report from consumer financial services site Bankrate.com.

For those age 38 and older, the figure drops to 21 percent who believe cash investments like savings accounts and certificates of deposit are the best place to park their money. Instead, 37 percent of these older respondents cite the stock market is their top investing choice.

Millennials’ skittishness with investing in the stock market may be linked to the 2008 great recession, according to Kevin Ta, a senior wealth strategist at PNC Wealth Management. The millennial generation “may not have had personal experience investing in the market and only witnessed the catastrophe that ensued with the global financial crisis,” Ta said.

Because older generations have had more exposure to fluctuations in the market, their experience makes them less prone to avoid it, said Bankrate.com’s chief financial analyst Greg McBride. “They’ve seen this movie before,” he said. “Markets go up and markets go down, but they go up a lot more than they go down.”

These attitudes have lead to a disparity in how much generations are earning on their investments. According to the Bankrate report, millennials are least likely of any generation to earn more than 1.5 percent on their savings. They’re most likely to be earning zero interest or to not know what rate they’re earning. Baby Boomers are the most likely to earn more than 1.5 percent.

With stock markets yielding a higher rate, on average, Ta said there is a big opportunity cost for millennials to not invest long-term.

With higher health care premiums and a likelihood of living longer, millennials are “going to have the highest retirement savings burden in history,” McBride said. “You simply cannot save enough to get the nest egg you need in retirement without compounding higher rates in return.”

Among all U.S. adults, just 18 percent are earning more than 1.5 percent on their savings, at a time when the top-yielding, nationally available savings and money market accounts are yielding 2 percent or more.

The top reasons Americans cite for not opening an account with an online bank paying a higher rate are (Respondents could select more than one reason, unless they didn’t know such accounts existed):

36 percent: Comfort level with current financial institution

Comfort level with current financial institution 31 percent: Prefer access to a local branch

Prefer access to a local branch 23 percent: Don’t have enough savings to make it worthwhile

Don’t have enough savings to make it worthwhile 22 percent: Worried about the security of their money

Worried about the security of their money 19 percent: Didn’t know such accounts existed

