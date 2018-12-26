Is Miley Cyrus confirming her rumored wedding to Liam Hemsworth?

The singer posted a series of black-and-white, romantic photos of herself and her actor fiance on social media Wednesday, only days after fans speculated about their nuptials.

In the photos, Cyrus is seen in a white dress and Hemsworth is dressed up in a suit and tie. Flowers are also seen behind them.

Two of the photos show the couple in a warm embrace while the third is a close-up of them kissing. Only one photo was shared with a simple caption: "10 years later ....."

Fans began speculating the pair had tied the knot on Monday after pal Conrad Carr posted photos and videos to his Instagram story that showed Cyrus in a white dress, cutting a cake alongside her movie star man. In Carr's post, Cyrus and Hemsworth were surrounded by family and friends.

A video clip shows the three Hemsworth brothers, Liam, Chris and Luke, taking a shot together with balloons that read "Mr. and Mrs." in the background. A photo also shows Cyrus's mom, Trish, looking casual in light jeans and a black top.

Though Cyrus' latest caption doesn't reveal much, the photos sure appear to confirm the happy news!

