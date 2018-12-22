EATONTOWN, N.J. – As he prepares for one of the biggest challenges of a life marked by meteoric fame and a humbling fall, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino took time out Wednesday to support some people who are facing down what he did.

With an eight month prison sentence for tax evasion set to begin in a few weeks, Sorrentino, 37, delivered meals to four men and four women at Phoenix Recovery Sober House in Eatontown, New Jersey.

It's part of Sorrentino's continuing effort to work with and talk to Shore groups about his ongoing recovery from opioid addiction.

Sorrentino, who gained fame as a reality TV star on MTV's "Jersey Shore," has recently experienced milestones in his rejuvenated life. He has been sober for three years and is newly married. And MTV's "Jersey Shore" redux, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," continues to score high ratings. Filming has already taken place for a third season.

More: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino marries girlfriend before heading to prison

More: 'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino granted more time to report to prison

Mike"The Situation " Sorrentino of MTV's Jersey Shore fame visits Phoenix Recovery house to speak to guests attending the annual Christmas party. Eatontown, N.J. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 Noah K. Murray-Correspondent/Asbury Park Press

Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray-Correspondent/Asb

Sorrentino said he performs two tasks a month to help groups out as part of his recovery. He declined to discuss his thoughts on his impending prison stint, other than to say he will be attempting to turn it into something positive.

He has plans to write a book about his recovery, he said.

More: Jenni "JWoww" Farley shares that her 2-year-old son has autism